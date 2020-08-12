By JOANNA ZAREMBA
Have you ever wanted or needed to do something, but felt fearful of and even blocked from doing it?
I sure have.
But, why do we fear doing what we want or need?
The short answer is we have an irrational but persistent Inner Critic that represents our safety instinct, as described in the book “Playing Big” by Tara Mohr.
The Inner Critic brings up fear and thoughts to keep us from doing something where we might get hurt.
The problem is the Inner Critic isn’t good at judging what to fear and avoid, which means we fear the thing that might be a fantastic opportunity or the thing that we simply need to do like making a phone call.
The Inner Critic’s fear can push us to take temporary, stress-filled action fueled by all of those bad feelings, but does that lead to taking the right action? Mohr questions whether it does, and I do too.
Instead, I’ve been practicing — and teaching my clients — sustainable ways to take action.
One way is taking a “leap,” a concept from “Playing Big” that Mohr defines with six steps.
A leap answers a learning question, evokes yirah — a Hebrew word for adrenaline-infused positive fear — is simple, can be completed in one to two weeks, pushes you out of your comfort zone, and puts you in contact with your intended audience.
A leap takes you from being someone who wants to do something to someone who does it.
I want to be a mom who takes her son camping, with or without her partner, so my upcoming leap is to take my 5-year-old son camping while my husband is out of town for work.
I want to learn if we can do it and whether we enjoy it and want to do it again. What parts do we enjoy? What parts do we dislike? Do we want to do it again?
I’ve never been camping on my own, so this is a stretch and an adventure — which is something I’ve missed since becoming a mom.
In this case, I’m applying leaping personally, not professionally, so I don’t have an audience other than myself and my son. It’s such a good framework that I don’t want to save it for only work-related action.
What I love about designing our trip as a leap is that my goal is to learn something about myself and my son, regardless of how it goes.
With a learning lens, I’m curious from the outset about what goes well and what doesn’t go as smoothly. There’s a lot less pressure to get all of it right and more room to experiment and see what happens without blaming myself if we don’t enjoy ourselves.
Is there an area where you’d like to take a leap? I’d love to hear about it.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.