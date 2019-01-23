Julie and Spencer “Spec” Penrose are perhaps the best-known couple in the history of Colorado Springs. They were instrumental in the creation of the Broadmoor Hotel, and also involved in a multitude of philanthropic and arts-centered endeavors. Another noted piece of history they left behind is their Broadmoor home, El Pomar — now known as The Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave.
El Pomar, the Spanish ranch-style villa that cost $200,000, was built in 1910 for Grace Goodyear Depew, a close friend of the Penroses. She purchased property that was formerly an apple orchard near the future site of the Broadmoor Hotel. The name “El Pomar” is colloquial Spanish for “the orchard.” Grace soon married Howard Ashton Potter, but by 1914, they had both died, leaving their home vacant for several years. In 1916, Julie and Spec purchased the estate and furnishings for a mere $75,000 (equivalent to $1.7 million in 2017). Embellishments were added, including lavish second- and third-story bedroom suites for the Penroses. It was common at that time for wealthy couples to maintain separate sleeping arrangements.
The Olmstead Brothers, famous for designing New York’s Central Park, created the breathtaking gardens surrounding El Pomar. Besides the main house, the estate included a gate lodge, carriage house, gardener’s cottage, chauffeur’s cottage, tea house and swimming pool. Truly, it was a showcase for entertaining and living a lavish lifestyle.
For many years, Julie and Spec enjoyed the high life at El Pomar. Spec was typically formally dressed in his ever-present riding boots and expensive tailored clothing. He enjoyed fine wine and Cuban cigars. Julie was gracious, charitable and compassionate. She could display a playful side, and once made a bet that a female friend would not throw a fully clothed male guest into the El Pomar swimming pool for $100. Julie had to pay up when her friend did just that.
Spencer Penrose died of throat cancer in 1939, and Julie continued to live in the house until 1944 when she moved into the penthouse suite at the Broadmoor Hotel. She donated the estate to the Sisters of Charity in recognition of their importance in the community and for the care they provided for Spencer during his final years. For almost 50 years, the Sisters operated a spiritual retreat center at El Pomar. They had limited financial resources, so few changes were made to the house and gardens. By the time El Pomar Foundation purchased the estate in 1992, it was in significant disrepair and had been vacant for many years. By 1995, El Pomar was back in public use and had been put on the National Register of Historic Places. Eventually, El Pomar was renamed Penrose House.
Meghan Shaver, Penrose House conference manager, is well versed in the 100-year history of the estate. During a recent tour, she gave a detailed account of what life was like when Julie and Spec lived there, and she pointed out many improvements they made. The pipe organ in the foyer is one of only four of its kind in existence. Hidden in the ceiling are 2,800 pipes of all sizes, making incredible music when the instrument is played. The Penroses were great patrons of the arts, and many pieces of their collection are displayed throughout the home.
Bookcases in the library camouflage a hidden wine cellar where Spec stashed his wine collection during Prohibition. The rumor that there is a tunnel between the house and the Broadmoor Hotel cannot be verified, though the Sisters believed it was true. The dining room contains the Penroses’ original, 24-foot-long table. Above it hangs a stunning crystal chandelier. Apparently, Julie greatly admired a chandelier like it in an Austrian Castle during a trip with Spec. He did his best to purchase it as a surprise for her with no luck, so he did the next best thing and had an exact replica made as a gift for his dear wife.
Julie’s bedroom suite on the second floor contains her large bedroom, sitting room and original 1920s bathroom, complete with colorful Italian hand-printed tiles, which cost $17,000. On the third floor is Spec’s equally cavernous bedroom displaying an enormous picture window where he could peruse his estate and the nearby mountain view. Spec’s original desk is at home in his adjoining office.
Tours of the Penrose House are available by reservation and free to the public. Learn more at elpomar.org.