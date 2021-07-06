The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo reminds me of downtown Colorado Springs when we moved here in 2003. The revitalization and renaissance was in the beginning stages, with increasing excitement building year by year. On a beautiful day in June my husband, Ron, and I took the short drive south to see what all the fuss was about regarding Pueblo’s own rejuvenation. The Riverwalk is definitely worth a look-see, and is a true gem in the heart of our sister city.
Riverwalk Recreation and Events Operation Manager Shayla Daniels greeted us at the Welcome Center and made sure we had tickets to take the boat ride. The Riverwalk is an urban waterfront experience open to the public. Daniels exclaims it is “the shining star of Pueblo!” — and we couldn’t agree more. As the pandemic wanes, the Riverwalk is coming back to life with planned festivals, movie nights and future expansions in the works. Our plans for the day were to ride the boat, visit the Center for American Values, stroll along the river front, wander, have some lunch and do a bit of antique shopping on South Union Avenue.
First stop was The Center for American Values, a very fine museum that focuses on honoring the words and stories of 161 Medal of Honor recipients from World War II through the present day. I dare you to not shed a tear. Each recipient is pictured with their original, inspiring quote related to receiving this highest honor. Words mentioned over and over are God, country, honor, courage, respect and leadership. Four Medal of Honor recipients are from Pueblo and are also recognized at the nearby Medal of Honor Memorial.
WWII Medal of Honor recipient William J. Crawford had a Colorado Springs connection. He was employed as a janitor at the Air Force Academy starting in 1970. Eventually the cadets became aware of his celebrity, resulting in many occasions where his service was recognized. He was re-presented with his medal by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, as his original medal was presented to his parents while he was a German POW.
On our boat excursion we were informed of the many plans to expand the Riverwalk through several upcoming phases. That sounds good, but right now it is just about a perfect gathering place! The boat leisurely glided along the waterway past waterfalls, meticulously landscaped flower gardens, grassy knolls and towering shade trees. Along the way, we appreciated the 54 pieces of recognized artwork that are truly outstanding. Included are statues of Native Americans, children involved in sports, birds and animals, and my favorite: “First Catch,” a statue of a small boy joyfully landing his first fish.
Our guide gave us a brief overview of the history and culture of Pueblo. One point on the waterway is surmised to be where Zebulon Pike stood in 1806. The local steel mills, that at one time produced a large percentage of American steel, gave Pueblo its former nickname: “Steel City.” One hundred years ago, in 1921, downtown Pueblo was devastated by a destructive flood and resulting fires. It rose from the ashes and many of the surviving buildings make up the commercial downtown area today.
The idea for a Riverwalk originated in the 1980s, modeling the much larger, but similar River Walk in San Antonio, Texas. In the early 2000s, the first phase was completed in Pueblo, and expansion continues. We observed walkers and runners traveling along the wide paths. There are multiple restaurants to chose from, and all have inviting seating available for outdoor dining as weather allows.
After our smooth and relaxing boat ride we were ready for lunch, and chose to eat on the delightful patio of Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. Of course we had to sample their Pueblo green chili, and it was excellent, with just the right amount of kick. The Figs on a Farm Burger was truly delicious, but … the service, regrettably, left something to be desired. Our perky waitress somehow messed up our order, and we waited an hour for the burger. The hostess gave us attitude as we attempted to explain why we were not happy!
We ended our day trip to Pueblo with a bit of antique shopping on busy South Union Avenue. Moseying through the many shops, located in historic buildings, is a great addition to a visit to the Riverwalk, and I scored some colorful teal pottery. After the purchase of two cupcakes from Bite Me Cake Co., we were back on the highway heading north to Colorado Springs.
Yes, do take a trip to our southern neighbor as Pueblo continues to spread its wings and fly. It’s a great way to spend a sunny day, learn a bit about Pueblo’s history, marvel at the delightful waterfront arena, and explore all there is to offer.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.