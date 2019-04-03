A quick drive away, North Cheyenne Cañon Park offers a diverse network of about 19 miles of trails that get you into the mountains in short order. One of the most popular routes is the Seven Bridges Trail, mainly because it is relatively short and follows a rugged canyon along North Cheyenne Creek that feels like legitimate mountain hiking.
From the Starsmore Visitor Center, continue a pleasant drive along North Cheyenne Canyon Road to Helen Hunt Falls, then a short distance more uphill to the upper parking area at Gold Camp Road. The Helen Hunt Falls area had more than 109,000 visitors last summer, and the upper parking lot — although large — often fills up, especially on weekends. If hiking with a group, meet at the Starsmore Center area where there is ample parking, then carpool to the upper lot.
From the upper lot, head westward on the easy pedestrian only section of Gold Camp Road for about half a mile. The trail starts at 7,500 feet elevation, so the surrounding hillsides are covered in spruce-fir forests. Some birds you might observe include Mountain Chickadee and Steller’s Jay. Look for a sign for Seven Bridges Trail on the right where North Cheyenne Creek goes under the road.
Head up the moderately difficult rocky canyon trail for about a mile crossing — you guessed it — seven sturdy footbridges along the way. The tumbling creek serenades as you hike and the thick green forest is highlighted with interesting rock outcrops and cliffs.
Beyond the seventh bridge, the trail continues up into the mountains, connecting to other higher trails and some nice views, but the terrain does get steeper and more difficult. Head back down the canyon to the upper lot, enjoying some nice views of the Great Plains to the east.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.