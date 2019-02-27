PARK: Red Rock Canyon Open Space
BEST TIMES TO VISIT: Year round but in summer get an early start to beat the heat.
TRAILS: Hike several trails on the east side, starting from the parking area on 31st St., along the Red Rock Rim, Lion and Codell Trails. Provides nice views of rock formations in the park, Garden of the Gods to the north and Colorado Springs and the Great Plains to the east.
LENGTH: About 3-mile loop and about 500 feet elevation gain
DIFFICULTY: Easy to Moderate
NOTES: Bring microspikes for better traction in case of icy spots on the trails. Print a park map from redrockcanyonopenspace.org/recreation/trails. From Nov. 1 to April 30, the park is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
During the colder and snowier early spring season, Red Rock Canyon Open Space offers convenient hiking in the foothills life zone. A diverse network of trails accommodate all skill levels, from short to long hikes, easy to difficult and everything in between. Trails also connect to routes that lead up into the mountains. Most of Colorado was under water 240 million years ago, a time when the Western Interior Seaway spread across the Great Plains and dinosaurs roamed on dry land. Ripple marks on rocks of the hogback ridges provide evidence of this historical submersion. Most trails wind through pinyon-juniper woodlands and some Ponderosa Pine woodlands. Some birds you are likely to observe include Spotted Towhee, Townsend’s Solitaire and White-crowned Sparrow.
So many options are available that I will highlight a simple yet interesting route. Begin at the parking area on 31st Street just south of Highway 24 and start hiking westward on the Red Rock Rim Trail. At the first two intersections, bear right and after about half a mile you will hit a multi-trail intersection. Take a left here, and head southward on the Lion Trail that eventually borders a wide valley that used to be a landfill. From the edge of the valley, you get some nice distant views to the north of the red sandstone formations at Garden of the Gods. After about a mile on the Lion Trail you will hit an intersection; bear left and swing back north on the Upper Codell Trail. Upper Codell is more difficult terrain along the top of a scenic ridge that provides some nice views of the park rock formations, Pikes Peak and the plains to the east. After about half a mile the Upper Codell Trail drops back down to some other trails that include the Lower Codell Trail. Hop onto the Lower Codell Trail and head northward for about a mile back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.