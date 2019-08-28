Summer may be coming to a close, but the calendar is flipping into the fall season. September is a great month to be in the mountains, when tourists thin out and the weather stays warm. Fall colors begin showing in September at higher elevations and work their way downslope into mid-October. While it’s a bit of a drive, Lost Creek Wilderness in the Tarryall Mountains is a must-visit hiking area that features top notch fall colors and an abundance of unique rock formations that inspire the imagination.
From the Cheyenne Mountain area, begin the road trip heading west on U.S. 24. Just past Lake George, turn right onto County Road 77/Tarryall Road. Head north for about 7 miles, and turn right on dirt County Road 211. Cross the bridge over Tarryall Creek and follow the winding road through some open areas with nice views. The road bisects many aspen groves, providing a colorful tunnel of aspen gold. After about 17 ½ miles, turn left on the dirt road leading to the parking area at Goose Creek Trailhead, about a mile away.
Hike on Goose Creek Trail for about one-fourth of a mile and cross a creek footbridge. After the bridge, Hankins Pass Trail cuts left, so bear right and continue on Goose Creek Trail. The trail follows the creek and starts to climb past many views of impressive rock formations and colorful aspen groves.
Keep an eye out for American dipper diving in the creek to snack on insects. Goose Creek occasionally plunges underground, thus becoming “Lost Creek.”
After about 4 ½ miles, a short trail breaks off to the left and dead-ends at some old cabins. From the cabins, follow a rocky old road/trail to the right that leads to the shaft house area. After about one-half of a mile, hikers will reach the shaft house site with rusting machinery leftover from a failed attempt to dam the creek.
Incredible rock formations abound, including one resembling the Egyptian Sphinx. Retrace your steps back to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.