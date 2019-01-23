PARK: Garden of the Gods
TRAILS: Hike several trails through Garden of the Gods from the Visitor Center on 30th Street to Balanced Rock Trail near the Trading Post and back again, taking in the wondrous sights of numerous rock formations along the way.
LENGTH: 3 ½ miles one way, 7 miles roundtrip
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
NOTES: Bring microspikes for better traction in case of icy spots on the trails. Print a park map from gardenofgods.com/images/GoG-Park-Map-Detail-2016.pdf, or pick one up at the Visitor Center.
During winter, I like to hike at lower elevations where it’s warmer and there tends to be less ice and snow on the trails. Garden of the Gods is a free park that sees plentiful local and tourist visitation, making a winter visit attractive due to smaller crowds.
This route is an out-and-back hike leading past some of the finest park features. From the Visitor Center on 30th Street, head west along the Gateway Trail, paralleling Gateway Road. After about a half mile, turn right on the Susan G. Bretag trail heading north with great views of White Rock and the towering Kissing Camels formation, where you may glimpse the Prairie Falcons frequenting these formations. Continue for about a half mile and keep left as the trail swings westward and becomes the Palmer Trail. After the field, the trail enters a tunnel-like section bordered on both sides by shrubs at head level.
Palmer Trail swings southward, passing through pinyon juniper woodland as it parallels Garden Drive. Continue on Palmer Trail for about 1 1/2 miles to the Siamese Twins formation, a great spot for a snack. From there, bear right on the Siamese Twins Loop Trail for about one-fourth of a mile to the Cabin Canyon Trail. Again, bear right and go for about a half mile on the Cabin Canyon Trail, then bear right once again for a short distance, crossing Garden Drive road to an intersection with Balanced Rock Trail. Turn right on Balanced Rock Trail and head west a short distance to the end point of the hike at the impressive Balanced Rock feature on Garden Drive.
From here, you can retrace your steps to the Visitor Center, or consult your trail map for a variety of trail options that can get you back to your starting point. When you return to the Visitor Center, enjoy their interpretive exhibits or reward yourself with some refreshment at the Bean Sprouts Cafe.
Those seeking a shorter and easier hike option can try the popular Perkins Central Garden Trail that starts at parking lot P4. The 1 1/2-mile concrete loop trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible and has minimal elevation gain, circling the highest rock formations in the center of the park.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.