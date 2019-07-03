Fourteener season has arrived and Pikes Peak offers a convenient option for a summit hike. The trail passes through the Devils Playground, so named because of the way lightning will bounce around the rocky areas. Indeed, the Devils Playground averages as one of the top areas for ground lightning strikes in the U.S.
The proximity of the trailhead allows you to get an early start, so hit the trail as early as possible, with a headlamp if necessary. Head west on Highway 24 through Woodland Park to Divide. Head south on Highway 67 for four miles, and turn left on dirt Teller County Road 62. Continue for 3 miles to the parking area for Devils Playground on the right.
The trail begins in spruce fir forest and crosses a footbridge over Fourmile Creek. After about one-half mile, bear right at the trail intersection to head to Devils Playground. Continue for about 1 ½ miles, crossing a couple more footbridges along the way. Then, the terrain gets steeper and after about one-half mile you hit some switchbacks at the tree line. The steep climb continues, but after approximately 1 mile, you’ll top out on the ridge and the terrain flattens out. The trail connects to an old road. After about 1 mile, you reach the Devils Playground parking area at approximately 13,000 feet. From here you have about another 2 ½ miles and 1,500 feet of elevation to go.
Cross the Pikes Peak Highway and continue on the trail toward the summit that is visible in the distance. In the rocky and grassy alpine tundra, you may observe nesting American pipits and white-throated swifts zipping and chattering overhead. The trail parallels the road for about 2 miles, then climbs away from the road into a large talus slope. The last one-half mile is a steep climb through the talus, but the route is well marked with many cairns.
When you finally reach the summit area, you will need to swing around a construction zone where the new summit house is being built, and continue a short distance to summit house. Enjoy the fine views and take well deserved break among the cars and people. Visit the summit house if you need some food, water or shelter; then, retrace your steps back to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.