Before winter hits, North Catamount Reservoir is an ideal spot for a fall hiking excursion. Head West on Highway 24 to Woodland Park. From the intersection with the stoplight at Highway 67, continue west on Highway 24 for about 2 ½ miles and turn left on Edlowe Road (Teller County Road 28). Continue for about 3 miles to the Elder-Fehn trailhead parking area on the left.

Visitors will begin hiking on Elder-Fehn Trail, but only for a short distance. Climb a small ridge for about one-fourth of a mile and keep a sharp eye out for a fork in the trail, then take the left fork that passes through a fence line with a map on a signboard.

102319-ce-hike1

The Mackinaw Trail follows the north shoreline with splendid views of the water, forested hillsides and Pikes Peak mountain.

Immediately past the fence, hikers will hit a T-junction at Limber Pine Trail. Make a note of this spot, as your loop hike returns here. Turn left on Limber Pine trail, heading eastward along the ridge for about one-half of a mile to an intersection, and bear left to continue eastward on the Catamount Trail. After another one-half mile, hikers will come to another intersection; this time, bear right on the Mule Deer Trail that drops down to North Catamount Reservoir.

After about three-quarters of a mile, trekkers will come to yet another intersection at the reservoir shoreline. Bear right here on the Mackinaw Trail that skirts along a large inlet. The Mackinaw Trail follows the north shoreline, heading eastward with splendid views of the water, forested hillsides and Pikes Peak. After about 2 1/2 miles, hikers will reach the dam. Cross the one-fourth mile-long dam to a parking area with restrooms, a nice spot for a break.

102319-ce-hike2

Near the end of the loop hike, cross a metal footbridge over North Catamount Creek at the west end of North Catamount Reservoir.

Begin your return leg of the loop by heading south from the parking area on the Kinnikinnik Trail for about one-quarter of a mile to the South Catamount Creek Trail. Bear right and head westward along the north shore of South Catamount Reservoir for about 1 ½ miles to an intersection. Turn left here on a different section of the Limber Pine Trail that continues westward and has some steep up and down segments. After about 2 1/4 miles, cross a metal footbridge over North Catamount Creek at the west end of North Catamount Reservoir and hit a four-way trail intersection. Continue straight on Limber Pine Trail heading north, working your way up a steep ridge for about a mile, the home stretch that brings you back to the start of the loop. Cross back through the fence line bearing right, and trot the last one-quarter mile down the hill to the parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.

Tags

Load comments