Before winter hits, North Catamount Reservoir is an ideal spot for a fall hiking excursion. Head West on Highway 24 to Woodland Park. From the intersection with the stoplight at Highway 67, continue west on Highway 24 for about 2 ½ miles and turn left on Edlowe Road (Teller County Road 28). Continue for about 3 miles to the Elder-Fehn trailhead parking area on the left.
Visitors will begin hiking on Elder-Fehn Trail, but only for a short distance. Climb a small ridge for about one-fourth of a mile and keep a sharp eye out for a fork in the trail, then take the left fork that passes through a fence line with a map on a signboard.
Immediately past the fence, hikers will hit a T-junction at Limber Pine Trail. Make a note of this spot, as your loop hike returns here. Turn left on Limber Pine trail, heading eastward along the ridge for about one-half of a mile to an intersection, and bear left to continue eastward on the Catamount Trail. After another one-half mile, hikers will come to another intersection; this time, bear right on the Mule Deer Trail that drops down to North Catamount Reservoir.
After about three-quarters of a mile, trekkers will come to yet another intersection at the reservoir shoreline. Bear right here on the Mackinaw Trail that skirts along a large inlet. The Mackinaw Trail follows the north shoreline, heading eastward with splendid views of the water, forested hillsides and Pikes Peak. After about 2 1/2 miles, hikers will reach the dam. Cross the one-fourth mile-long dam to a parking area with restrooms, a nice spot for a break.
Begin your return leg of the loop by heading south from the parking area on the Kinnikinnik Trail for about one-quarter of a mile to the South Catamount Creek Trail. Bear right and head westward along the north shore of South Catamount Reservoir for about 1 ½ miles to an intersection. Turn left here on a different section of the Limber Pine Trail that continues westward and has some steep up and down segments. After about 2 1/4 miles, cross a metal footbridge over North Catamount Creek at the west end of North Catamount Reservoir and hit a four-way trail intersection. Continue straight on Limber Pine Trail heading north, working your way up a steep ridge for about a mile, the home stretch that brings you back to the start of the loop. Cross back through the fence line bearing right, and trot the last one-quarter mile down the hill to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.