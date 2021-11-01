Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
The tradition of transforming Cheyenne Elementary school for Halloween started last year when the staff turned the school into Hogwarts. They wanted to do the transformation to give the kids something special during hard times with COVID.
Parents and teachers worked into the evening to transform the halls of Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School into Candyland, the popular children’s game. The tradition of transforming the school started last year when they turned the school into Hogwarts. They wanted to do the transformation to give the kids something special during hard times with COVID. The children all wore their costumes and had an outdoor parade for their parents. A little princess heads up the school stairs through a gingerbread themed area on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
A little princess heads up the school stairs through a gingerbread themed area.
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland, the popular children’s game, on
Oct. 27
. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
photos by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
Staff and parents at Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School transformed their school into Candyland on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and held an outdoor parade for their parents.
Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School was transformed into world of costumes and confections on Oct. 27.
To celebrate Halloween, the school building became a living representation of the beloved Candyland board game.
“This is an amazing feat and it takes our entire school community to pull this off. Parents and school staff have been creating decorations for weeks,” said Rachel Moothart, ELD Teacher at Cheyenne Elementary, in an email.
“This is our second annual school-wide transformation. It all started because we wanted to do something truly special for our students in response to all the COVID restrictions. Transforming our school was something we COULD do. Last year we transformed our school into Hogwarts and it was a whopping success!”
The students and school staff as well as parents sure had fun getting into the Halloween spirit for the daylong series of fun and festive events.