I feel like I’m living in 2004 with how many network and cable shows I’m watching weekly.
Now, I’m not sitting through “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Social Media Coordinators” and “Chicago Toll Booth Attendants” (OK, those last two are made up). But I do have an appointment for a television program on Monday (“Briarpatch” on USA), Tuesday (“Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” on TBS) and Wednesday (“Survivor” on CBS).
It’s the latter show that feels most like a remnant from a long-lost era, a relic of the way television used to be. Twenty years after its premiere, in the 40th season of the show, “Survivor” is having a renaissance — and host Jeff Probst hasn’t aged a bit.
Flashback to August 2000, when Bill Clinton was in office and Billie Eilish wasn’t born yet. The first season — and the first few, really — of “Survivor” was a cultural phenomenon. The season finale was the second-most watched television episode of the 2000s with 51.69 million viewers, behind only the series finale of “Friends.” And, according to an Aug. 24, 2000, New York Times story: “... even before last night’s hugely anticipated finale, ‘Survivor’ had already surpassed the ratings for other television events this year like the World Series, the N.B.A. finals, the N.C.A.A. men’s basketball finals and the Grammy Awards.”
“Survivor” would go on to exceed an average of 15 million viewers per episode its first 13 seasons, and ranked in the top 20 most-watched U.S. shows through 23 seasons.
And then … it kind of fell off a cliff, both in ratings and the cultural conversation.
I stopped watching it after the memorable “Heroes vs. Villains” 20th season. But then a few years ago, while participating in the new American pastime of browsing a streaming-service library, I happened upon “Survivor” on Hulu. This was before CBS put up a paywall entirely dependent on Trekkies.
I found a nifty, spoiler-free ranking of every season via the Purple Rock Podcast, and … burned through four seasons in about a month. And here’s the rub: Despite viewership sinking like a poorly constructed raft, the show has actually gotten better. Way better.
Old-school “Survivor” was about, well, surviving. Surviving the elements, surviving with little to no food, surviving being marooned in an exotic location with a bunch of strangers cast just to get under everyone’s skin.
New-school “Survivor”? CBS has leaned hard into the strategy — outwit and outlast triumphing outplay. They are casting “Survivor” superfans on the show, who know all the nuances and infamous mistakes of seasons past. Season 27 winner John Cochrane wrote a Dean’s Scholar Prize-winning essay in Harvard Law School about the “Survivor” jury system. Whenever a Fabio-type flexes his muscles, it’s revenge of the nerds and that guy is ousted.
So what happens when everyone knows how to play … when everyone knows the exact right move? Chaos. Double-crosses. Wild maneuvering with hidden immunity idols and advantages. Season-long alliances are a thing of the past. “Survivor” often touts its brand as “the greatest social experiment on television,” and it’s hard to disagree.
Which brings us to Season 40, aka “Winners at War.” The gimmick is that, for the first time ever, the cast are all people who have already won the game and the $1 million that goes with it. (The prize money this time is a reality-show-record $2 million.)
Old-school “Survivor” is meeting new-school, but at the highest, most compelling level possible. It’s a combination as perfect as peanut butter and chocolate for the viewer — though it’s more like Diet Coke and Mentos for the contestants.
Players like Ethan Zohn (Africa, Season 3), Amber Mariano (All-Stars, Season 8), Yul Kwon (Cook Islands, Season 13) and Parvati Shallow (Fans vs. Favorites, Season 16) haven’t played this game in more than a decade. The pace of the strategy and the conversations and the alliances has been the theme so far through three episodes. The older players are overwhelmed by the speed; the younger players are overwhelmed by the older players. Boston Rob is holding court like Don Corleone, and everyone seems willing to take the Luca Brasi role — stuttering through gratitude to be in the Godfather’s presence.
Everyone knows what they’re doing. Everyone is intelligent. Everyone is very self-aware (and self-conscious) of how everyone else is perceiving them. Most importantly, everyone knows how to win this game — because they already have.
