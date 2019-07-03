Ropes are key. So are dirt bikes. And bonds between members of the High Angle Rescue Program at Colorado Springs Fire Station 13 are equally important for doing their increasingly busy jobs.
They are one of a handful of specialized response teams within the city’s fire department. Others include Heavy Rescue, HazMat, Wildfire and Tactical Emergency Medical Services.
The high-angle rescuers may need to access a debilitated or lost hiker or vehicle using special ropes, clips and locking systems, gurney baskets, four-wheel drive vehicles equipped with automatic chains, and other special equipment.
In 2018, the Station 13 HARP crew of 12 to 16 responded to roughly 60 high-angle rescue calls. There were, however, 189 calls that started as a high-angle rescue, and then were downgraded, said Capt. Brian Vaughn, the fire department spokesman.
An increase in folks moving to Colorado Springs and enjoying outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking and technical climbing has resulted in an uptick in calls for the HAR and Heavy Rescue crews at Station 13, 1475 Cresta Road, and Station 5 on the west side. They also work with neighboring cities, including Manitou Springs, and when needed coordinate with El Paso County Search & Rescue. People who are doing the kind of climbing which requires ropes, helmets and carabiners without a permit and proper equipment are especially at risk for accidents. But lower-elevation hikers and bikers also experience sometimes simpler but still-painful medical needs, like a twisted ankle or broken bone.
An evolution of the division began in 2002 when the department inherited two larger Honda XLR 650 motorcycles from the police department’s retired parks division. When it was discovered that accessibility — including to high points for observation recon for wildfires — greatly improved, the type of bikes selected for service morphed into the crew’s current six, lighter weight, more maneuverable models. The motorcycles allow rescuers to get to an injured person faster.
Hours of training off-road are spent familiarizing crew members with the geometry of the motorcycles, and how they respond in all weathers and terrains. Each individual also completes annual ropes and drop training, both at the central facility at 375 Printers Parkway and on location.
Two-rope, “redundant” hands-free safety systems are used in case an anchor breaks or someone is struck by lightning. Crews must find a “bolted route” to clip into and sometimes possibly evacuate someone who’s fallen from a cliff face. Braking systems are backed up and double-checked and equipment is replaced on a regular schedule and evaluated for strength.
Firefighter Kip Coval says problems with outdoor sports and recreation don’t usually occur if people take precautions. Coval, Lt. David Watts, driver engineer Randy Adams, and paramedic Troy Baleria, gathered at the station Monday morning, June 24, recommend that day hikers to carry a pack with waterproof, warm clothing even on hot days in order to be prepared for weather changes, water, food, a flashlight and a fully charged phone. In addition, they advise not hiking alone and/or telling someone where you’re going. Even in canyons with poor cell service, phone locators can be used to find lost hikers. They say that eEven with the best preparation, however, accidents still happen, they said.
The warmer months are the busiest time of year for the company.
“Roughly 80 percent of high angle calls come during the summer/fall months — our best weather months but, it doesn’t mean there aren’t calls in the winter and in the middle of the night,” Vaughn said.
HARP coverage area also includes high-rise buildings. Members of the Station 13 company were among the first on scene of the recent Regency Tower apartment fire.
Due to the nature of their work, which includes treating people who are in shock or injured, or even recovering the dead, the crew needs to be able to rely on each other to cope with stress and to operate smoothly and efficiently.
Being able to work cohesively is imperative. Sometimes up to a team of eight is required to carry a person via a “walking belay” in a lightweight basket down steep terrain to safety.
Teamwork is part of their mission, daily, they said.