If you head down highway 25, over Raton Pass and south into New Mexico, you will come to “the other Las Vegas.” Too often this fascinating and historic community is the site of a quick lunch stop or completely bypassed on the way to Santa Fe, Albuquerque or other destinations south. Las Vegas is totally worth a stopover of several hours, a whole day or even a weekend.
Founded in 1835, the census of 1900 shows Las Vegas as the largest city in New Mexico. Over the years, it was a significant stopping point on the Santa Fe Trail, a railway crossroads, tourist destination, and a fine combination of both American and Mexican cultures.
Here a just of a few of the sites that await you:
1. La Castañeda Hotel
La Castañeda Hotel was Fred Harvey’s first trackside hotel and has recently been lovingly restored to much of its former Mission-Style grandeur. Since April 1 it has been open for tours and lodging. Over the next year, an elegant dining room, a bar, museum, artist studio, and 15 additional bedrooms (each complete with a private bathroom) will also open. In 1898, the 44-room hotel, complete with only six bathrooms, was opened to competently serve railway travelers. The hotel closed in 1948, and over the years was used as a boarding house and tavern. Fortunately much of the original features remain intact, as very little upkeep was done after the hotel closing. The sweeping staircase leading to the second-floor rooms, wood flooring, brass hardware, woodwork, transoms, roof, and most the ceilings are original. This is truly a rare piece of not only railway history, but a look at what constituted turn-of-the-20th-century upscale travel and lodging.
Across the street, the 1899 Rawlins Building is in the process of renovation. The Harvey girls who staffed La Castañeda’s dining room lived here for many years during the early 20th century.
2. National Register of Historic Places
Nine hundred structures in town are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is amazing so many treasured buildings have survived into the 21st century. A visit to Las Vegas is not complete without a leisurely walking tour through the historic neighborhoods that include homes, hotels, schools, businesses, and churches built between 1840 and 1960. Many of the buildings are in pristine condition, some unmodified for more than 100 years.
3. Plaza Hotel
The Plaza Hotel is located across the street from Plaza Park. Built in 1882, it was the finest hotel in town, as well as in much of the Southwest. It is the cornerstone of the Old Town neighborhood, which is steadily leading to the renaissance of Las Vegas. Over the years the structure has been renovated while maintaining the splendid Victorian interior. Double walnut staircases rise from the lobby to the wide corridors above opening into the elegant rooms on the upper floors. In 2006, the Ilfeld Department Store, known as the Grand Emporium, was added to the Plaza Hotel, doubling its size. The edifice is truly a masterpiece of elegance, hospitality and early American life in the Southwest.
Both La Castañeda Hotel and The Plaza Hotel were purchased and restored by Allan Affeldt and his wife, Tina Mion.
4. Montezuma Castle and Fort Union
The Montezuma Castle and Fort Union are two spots near Las Vegas I have not yet visited, but intend to the next time I am in town.
The current Montezuma Castle was opened in 1886 after the first two hotels burned down in the early 1880s. It originated as a hot springs resort and destination for those wanting to “take the waters” in a healthy atmosphere, and was the grandest hotel ever built by the Santa Fe Railway. It boasted hundreds of rooms, polo fields, bath houses, and its own train spur going straight from the Las Vegas depot. Over the years the grand resort served many other purposes from college to seminary. In 1981, the buildings and grounds were acquired by the United World College, and it is now know as the Davis International Center. Extensive renovations have been made, earning awards as one of the great historical renovations in the United States.
Fort Union National Monument, located 28 miles north of Las Vegas, is a bastion of early Southwestern history. It is the site of what was once the largest fort in the southwestern frontier, and contains adobe structural remains and remnants of wagon ruts. Here is a remarkable glimpse into the past bringing Southwestern heritage to life.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.