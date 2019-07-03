By Libby Kinder
With tomorrow being the 4th of July, the majority of us are likely feeling the pride of being Americans, and the privilege to live in “the home of the free and the brave.” In June my husband, Ron, and I visited family in Missouri and Illinois, so I stopped in at two amazing sites off the beaten track that celebrate United States military history:
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and Park
One cannot help but be moved when viewing the row after row of simple white marble tombstones memorializing American soldiers at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Here is a hushed and peaceful atmosphere with rolling hills overlooking the Mississippi River. Veterans, their spouses, and their children (under certain conditions) are buried here.
Jefferson Barracks was formally established as a national cemetery in 1866, and is one of the National Cemetery Administration’s oldest interment sites, serving as a burial place honoring soldiers from all wars. In 1998, the cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It's a fascinating combination of many aspects of American history both military and civilian. The first burial in 1826 was that of the infant daughter of an officer stationed at Jefferson Barracks Army post. There is an interesting slice of Colorado history memorialized here as it is the resting place of the 2-year old son of Lt. Zebulon Pike, famous soldier-explorer for whom the mountain peak in Colorado Springs is named. Several thousand unknowns are interred in the cemetery, as well as Confederate soldiers and POWs, group burials, and a section from the mid-1800s listed as “not of military service”.
From 1936 through the early 1940s Works Progress Administration laborers were responsible for improving the grounds by building paved roads, walks and concrete curbs. Today the cemetery covers over 330 acres and has approximately 190,000 internments. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is a proud monument honoring military personnel who have contributed to the freedom of our country. The majestic entrance, soaring chapel, numerous historical monuments, and acres of simple tombstones are befitting a place where American heroes are memorialized.
Nearby lies Jefferson Barracks Park, the site of a U.S. Army post and major military installation that operated from 1826 to 1946. It was named as a tribute to President Thomas Jefferson, and played an important role in westward expansion. This is truly a gem of a park where one can absorb over a century of military history, visit several free museums, and find miles of hiking trails traversing forested areas and bluffs overlooking the always impressive Mississippi River.
Cantigny Park
This park in Wheaton, Ill. is another recommended destination for military history buffs as well as those who enjoy beautiful landscaping and a visit to a historic home. The grounds are the former 500-acre country estate of Chicago Tribune editor and publisher Robert R. McCormick (1880-1955), who lived there with his family from 1936 to 1955. Fortunately for the public he left his home as a remarkable gift to the community.
McCormick served during World War I in the 1st Infantry Division of the Army, nicknamed “The Big Red One.” It was the first unit to deploy and engage in battle during WWI, World War II and the Vietnam War. He served with the 5th Field Artillery of the American Expeditionary Forces, and from April 20 to May 28, 1918 fought during the Battle of Cantigny in France. This battle affected him so strongly that after the war he renamed his Wheaton farm in its honor.
When visiting Cantigny Park, stroll through the fragrant flower gardens, tour the estate house, and visit the First Division Museum. Exhibits in the museum include a century of U.S. military history. Sights, sounds, and soldiers’ stories from the First World War through modern times delight visitors as they watch and learn the history of our nation’s military conflicts. Interactive exhibits include riding a landing craft onto the beaches on D-Day and riding in a tank during an Iraq offensive. Outside lies the iconic tank park featuring 100 years of armor. Climbing on the tanks is not only allowed, but encouraged!
The only charge at Cantigny is for parking. The grounds, estate house tour, and First Division Museum are all free.
