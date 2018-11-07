Such a Fine Sight to See: Kansas City, Missouri: City of fountains and memories
The first weekend in October, I returned to Kansas City, Mo., for my 50th high school reunion. Events such as this provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to revisit familiar territory, rekindle friendships and create new memories.
Experiences and people from our past contribute to who we are today. After my reunion, I returned home to my Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood feeling grateful for the ongoing connection with friends who were treasured when I was younger and continue to enrich my life.
Kansas City, where I spent my formative years, is a lush landscape of fountains, parks and abundant history. It rests on the cusp between southern hospitality and northern warmheartedness. My family moved to Kansas City from Chicago when I was 7, so my roots are firmly embedded there. As this was a celebration marking 50 years, I started thinking about gems in Kansas City worth visiting that have existed for at least the last 50 years. Here are five destinations I highly recommend visiting.
The William Rockhill Nelson Gallery of Art and the Mary Atkins Museum of Fine Arts opened to the public in December 1933, funded by the Nelson estate and Mary Atkins legacy. Inside are remarkable galleries with soaring ceilings; an abundance of marble floors, staircases, and columns; and a recreation of a 15th century Italian courtyard, complete with a gurgling fountain. This was the destination of many school field trips, eliciting much excitement and awe for giddy grade school students. Knights in shining armor, Monet’s lilies, and a Buddhist temple are examples of treasures to be savored. In 2007, the Bloch Building was added to this not-to-be missed institution. Entrance to the museum is always free!
This historic outdoor shopping area is located south of downtown KC. In the 1920s, visionary developer J.C Nichols constructed the country’s first shopping center. The elegant Spanish-style architecture, sculptures, upscale stores and gourmet restaurants continue to create a unique experience for visitors. The seasonal icing on the cake is the yearly display of Christmas lights — when all the buildings are outlined in every hue of colored bulbs — creating a brilliant and magical wonderland that has to be seen to be appreciated.
My family home was a walkable few blocks from what is known as Brookside — a neighborhood shopping area. As a kid this was the epicenter of my neighborhood. Milgrim’s Grocery, Katz Drug Store, Velvet Freeze, and The Dime Store were frequent destinations. The Dime Store, which opened in 1939, is still in business, complete with creaking wooden floors and a plethora of enticing goods. Back in the 1950s there was a penny candy counter where a kid could get on a substantial sugar high with 10 cents worth of Tootsie Rolls, Root Beer Barrels, Double Bubble Gum, jaw breakers, and candy corn. Today the store looks, smells and feels much the same, and still sells a large variety of merchandise including home goods, craft supplies, toys, and gifts. Regrettably, the candy counter is long gone!
Upon completing his term of office in 1953, President Harry “The Buck Stops Here” Truman and his wife, Bess, returned to their home in Missouri. As newlyweds in 1919, they had moved into this sprawling Victorian residence. Amazingly, President Truman had no Secret Service protection after his retirement, allowing him to stroll around the neighborhood, drive his own car and greet gawkers at his front gate. Today the Truman Home feels as though the previous residents will be returning at any minute. The unpretentious interior is frozen in mid-20th century with a sunny utilitarian kitchen and elegant, though comfortable, living spaces. Here is a snapshot of true Midwestern Americana.
The Santa Fe Trail traverses through our own state of Colorado, and this museum showcases one of the “jumping off points” for mid-19th century western migration. Every spring thousands of emigrants converged on Independence to begin their trek westward along the Santa Fe, Oregon and California trails. Visitors to the Trails Museum, which is located inside portions of a historic grist mill, discover the story of the exploration, acquisition and settlement of the American West. Tales come to life with side trips to the nearby Bingham-Waggoner Estate, and remaining swales (wagon ruts) left in the field directly across the bridge from the museum.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.