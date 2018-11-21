Such a Fine Sight to See: Grateful for mentorships this season
Travel columnist Libby Kinder takes a step back from seeing the sights to acknowledge three local women she has been thankful to work with in 2018.
As Thanksgiving approaches it is customary to contemplate our own sources of gratitude over the past year. Mentors move in and out of our lives, and I for one have been fortunate to experience relationships with three of them in 2018.
At the 2017 Empty Stocking Fund Opening Reception I gathered my courage, sought out and approached Hannah Blick, Cheyenne Edition editor. Since retirement I had been writing furiously and pursuing opportunities in Colorado Springs, I was surprised and pleased with Hannah’s open and welcoming demeanor. Before I knew it she had given me her business card and suggested I set up an interview with her. The outcome, as you know if you are reading this, is Hannah gave me an opportunity to write for the Edition. Over the past year, Hannah has been encouraging, responsive and open to my ideas. Her leadership style has allowed me to flourish and expand my writing and reporting skills. I can count on her for a quick response, positive feedback and professional advice whenever I ask for it.
Next on my list is Linda Navarro, Around Town Columnist for The Gazette. The first event I covered for the Cheyenne Edition was the Debutante Ball in December 2017. Frankly, I was a bundle of nerves and felt like a fish out of water! Enter Linda, who showed me the ropes, answered my questions and allowed me to trail after her like a puppy! Frequently, when covering nonprofit events, my path crosses with Linda’s. She always has a smile on her face, welcomes me and tolerates my incessant queries. Linda knows everybody in Colorado Springs, and they all know her! Her teaching style is “watch me and learn,” and this is exactly what I have done over the past year.
My third mentor is Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES. I am fortunate to be a board member of this invaluable organization that provides care and compassion to Westside neighbors in need. Kristy became CEO in August 2017 and has been an inspiring role model for me. She greets everyone with a wide smile and friendly demeanor, from city leaders to querulous neighbors seeking services. Kristy is always professional, offering well-thought-out, insightful and eloquent explanations in every situation. She is consistently nonplussed. I consider her to be a mentor, especially when she took the time during a weekend to guide me and advise me through a difficult situation that had ruffled my feathers. She counseled me in a kind way to consider where and when it is important to take a stand, find a middle ground or to let things go.
I hope you, too, have mentors in your life who appear from time to time to feed your soul, guide you in making positive choices and teach you important lessons. All you have to do is be open to new opportunities and embrace the unexpected. No one is ever too old to take a chance, learn new skills or seek advice and support. Happy Thanksgiving!
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.