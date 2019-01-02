Such a Fine Sight to See: Exploring the Ozarks' gems
Who knew that the Missouri and Arkansas Ozark regions are bursting with gems? The second half of our fall camping trip took my husband, Ron, dog, Gracie, and I to Branson, Eureka Springs and Bentonville. The following are our five favorite sites in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
Ron and I both grew up in Missouri and have been to Branson many times, but not for 44 years! Needless to say it has changed a lot. The downtown area is still a fine piece of small town Americana built on a hillside that meanders down to scenic Lake Taneycomo. We browsed the shops, and our favorite was Dick’s 5 & 10 opened in 1961. I called it the “store of smiles” as there is no way you can cruise up and down the aisles without a huge smile on your face. Dick’s has everything you didn’t know you needed, including home decor, memorabilia and souvenirs. Model trains trek along overhead, and everyone walks out with a treasured purchase! Down on the lakeshore we took in more shopping at Bass Pro Shop and marveled at a magical fountain that hourly performs a fire and music show. We ambled along the pedestrian walkway and had a scrumptious seafood lunch on the lakeside deck of The Fish Market.
If you want to take a hike through the woods near Branson while appreciating a bit of Ozark history, then this is the place to go. The trail leads you to the 1911 Owen Homestead site where a barn and several outbuildings remain. Continue down 300 stone steps hand built in the late 1930s. Below are rock formations, a grotto with seasonal waterfall, and what is known as “the soldier’s cave.” During the Civil War, a gunsmith hid out here to avoid consignment into either the Confederate or Union armies. His wife periodically brought him food and supplies, and apparently his subterfuge was successful. Sadly he developed respiratory issues while living in his dank hideaway, and he died soon after the war ended.
This place is not to be missed! Bass Pro Shop founder Johnny Morris purchased this acreage and created a scenic wonderland overlooking the Ozark Mountains, and Lake of the Ozarks. With the natural landscape as a guide, a paved 2-and-1/2 mile golf cart path winds through waterfalls, rock formations and Lost Canyon Cave. You can stop your rented cart wherever and whenever you wish, and even drive through the spooky cave. A bus takes you to a complex of eateries, shops, and a natural history museum. Several years ago, a huge sinkhole opened up on the former putting green. It is being excavated and will become part of the scenic cart path. One wonders what else lurks below the surface! Big Cedar Lodge is nearby and boasts miles of trails around and through the complex.
This is the sweetest Victorian mecca ever, built on steep hillsides following winding narrow streets. Structures range from cottages to mansions and are typically painted in the bright colors of the day and surrounded by lush green gardens. Sixty-five pocket parks have been created to highlight the multitude of natural springs, and each one is cuter than the last. This is a town made for walking, but we did drive up to the historic 1886 Crescent Hotel, dubbed the most haunted hotel in the U.S. Tourists are welcome to roam the public spaces while learning about the hotel’s history as a girl’s college and hospital between its years as a hotel. And, yes, daily ghost tours are offered to learn more about the paranormal history at the hotel.
Crystal Bridges is an exceptional venue located less than an hour from Eureka Springs. This architectural marvel spans a pond and creek and is a wonder of indoor and outdoor spaces. Not only does it contain a wondrous art collection, but included are multiple nature trails flanked by sculptures, flora and fauna. In 2015, a rare, two-story Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian home was acquired by the museum and reconstructed on the grounds. Thanks go to Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder, Sam Walton, for spearheading the development of Crystal Bridges. A short walk along one of the nature trails takes you to old downtown Bentonville, site of a museum honoring the remarkable life of Sam Walton.
