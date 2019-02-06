Such a Fine Sight to See: Coin, Iowa: A bit of history from small-town America
Just more than a century ago, my father, Robert Elton King, was born in Coin, Iowa, on Dec. 29, 1918. On Dec. 29, 2018, my family gathered in Kansas City, Mo., to celebrate Dad’s 100th birthday! I grew up hearing humorous tales of adventure about growing up in a large family in small-town America, and boy, does he still have stories to tell! Here are a few of them:
Dad was the sixth of nine children for Mabel and Elton King and lived with his family in Coin until he left for college at 21. Their house had electricity but not running water. Water was hand-pumped from a well outside the kitchen door. They used a two-hole outhouse in the alley, and the chamber pots were emptied every morning. Dad said they even used pages from a Sears catalog as toilet paper.
The house’s electricity was really only used for lighting. It would be quite a few years before my grandmother got an electric wringer washer, and she never had a clothes dryer. Laundry was hung out on the clothesline even in the winter, and it froze if the temperature dipped too low.
The heart of the house was the kitchen, where a large coal-burning stove served as furnace, water heater and place to cook food. The water reservoir needed continual refilling, as hot water was used throughout the day. Baths were taken weekly, and typically the same water was used for several bathers. Dad said with a family of 11, it was hard to find privacy for bathing. Sometimes he would haul the metal tub down to the cellar.
Another source of heat was a pot-bellied coal stove in the dining room that was also used to heat the living room, downstairs bedroom, and three upstairs bedrooms. According to Dad, the house got pretty cold on winter nights, necessitating lots of blankets and body heat; everybody shared a bed. Dad was curious and put a thermometer in the bedroom he shared with his older brother — one morning it registered 20 degrees!
Food purchase, storage and preparation required a great deal of planning and toil. Ice was delivered on a regular basis for the icebox. The family had chickens, so eggs were always available. Dad hated that it was often his job to kill a few chickens for Sunday dinner. Dairy products like milk and butter were delivered, and there was a large garden yielding potatoes, corn, asparagus, radishes, lettuce, carrots, raspberries, and strawberries. A grape arbor led to the outhouse and coal bin. Fruit trees bearing apples, cherries and plums grew in the large side yard.
Coin had two grocery stores downtown on the one-block Main Street, and this is where additional supplies and meat were purchased. Businesses also included a bank, post office, restaurant, hardware store, gas station, and movie theater. My Aunt Ferne played piano by ear, and often energetically supplied music for the silent movies.
There were two churches — Methodist and Presbyterian — that could be quite competitive attracting members with entertaining services. Add two cemeteries, two train stations, a grade school, and a high school and that pretty much summed up the town of Coin.
My mother also grew up in Coin, and she said she most disliked that everybody knew everybody’s business. When Dad was in second grade, he and his best friend, PeeWee Turner, played hooky from school one day. Very quickly my grandmother caught wind of his transgression, and he was back in school by early afternoon! Guess my mother was right!
