The wild and vast state of Alaska is a wonder to behold for those of us who live in the lower 48. I highly recommend taking a trip there to gain an appreciation of the beauty of our northern neighbor, along with the inspiring pioneer spirit of its inhabitants. My husband, Ron, and I traveled to The Last Frontier from Aug. 18-30 for a combination land/cruise tour. We were certainly not disappointed with our adventures there.
On Sunday, Aug. 18 we arrived in Anchorage to begin our trip. Downtown Anchorage was heavily damaged by an earthquake in 1964 that lasted 4 minutes and 38 seconds. It remains the most powerful earthquake recorded in North American history, and the second most powerful earthquake recorded in world history. As a result, the rebuilt city has a 1960s feel to it, with casual eateries, souvenir shops, and upscale jewelry and fur salons. Certainly, tourism is the mainstay of Alaskan economy.
We hiked on the scenic Coastal Trail that surrounds the city. After a tasty dinner at the 49th State Brewery, we were ready to turn in early.
Monday, Aug. 19 was the day our land tour was scheduled to take a scenic train ride up to Talkeetna, a rustic Alaskan village that is the doorway to Denali National Park. Alas, a wildfire was burning out of control between Anchorage and our destination for the day. Let it be known that in Alaska there are few highways and byways. The railway was closed due to falling branches, and there is only one direct highway up to Denali National Park. So our tour group was loaded onto a bus, and away we went. Unfortunately, many miles of the highway were down from two lanes to one, with traffic taking turns driving through the devastated areas.
After a seemingly endless journey, we finally arrived at the tiny village of Talkeetna, a tourist’s delight. We spent the rest of the day and the next morning walking about visiting the shops, restaurants, fine museum, and ranger station. We viewed a film about the 1,200 brave climbers who yearly attempt to summit the 20,310-foot Denali, North America’s highest peak. A helpful staff member shared climbing tales of the difficulties and dangers encountered by climbers during the brief climbing season from late May to early July. We were delighted to have a view of Denali from the Susitna Riverbank. Only around 30% of tourists see it, and this was our only opportunity to see the peak due to smoke, haze, and clouds. Indeed we were quite thrilled!
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 20-21, we visited Denali National Park, and the surrounding areas. We opted to take the 4-hour drive into the park rather than one of the longer tours. We certainly were able to feel the remoteness of the 6 million acres of vast wilderness during our all-too-brief tour. We did see moose and caribou, but no bears. Other activities were a visit to the park sled dog enclave complete with a demonstration of the dogs pulling a buggy rather than a sled. During the long, snowy winters park personnel use dog sleds to navigate the park. We went to CabinNite, a fun dinner show highlighting the history of the Alaskan pioneers.
Thursday, Aug. 22 found us back on the bus to Anchorage, and on to the Hotel Alyeska. We traveled via the Seward Highway along Turnagain Arm, one of the most scenic highways in the state. We were delighted to spend the night at the beautiful Hotel Alyeska, which we feel rivals The Broadmoor in elegance and service. A mountain tramway whisked us up to dine at the Seven Glaciers Restaurant. The scenery was truly breathtaking.
On Friday, Aug. 23, after a soothing hike through the rainforest, it was back on the bus to Seward where we would board the Celebrity Millennium for the cruise portion of our trip. Wildfires were also plaguing this area of the state, and the smoke impeded our views. Upon arrival in Seward, we were treated to a tour of the delightful SeaLife Center. Seals, birds, fish, and a huge variety of colorful sea life filled this amazing facility. We had time for a brief foray through downtown Seward before our bus took us to the wharf to board our home for the next seven days and nights.
(To be continued in November.)
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.