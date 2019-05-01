Such a Fine Sight to See: A tour through western Arizona
Yes it is true! Arizona is one of my favorite places to escape the snow and biting cold of Colorado in March. Arizona was truly green in many locations we visited this year, due to more than the usual amount of rain, and even some snow! It was amazing to see landscapes that are typically brown and dull transformed to carpets of emerald and swaths of wildflowers. The highways were a sight to behold edged with golden poppies and brittle bush, violet lupine, and coral globe mallow.
Here are four favorite places from my trip this year:
1. Organ Pipe National Monument is a real sleeper, located about 10 miles north of the Mexican border near Ajo, Ariz. I found this to be a place of peace and tranquility in the midst of the Sonoran Desert. Organ pipe cactus are quite impressive, growing 15 to 20 feet high. Here is the largest stand of these giants in the United States. There are numerous hiking trails and two scenic drives that include ruins of mines and ranches, and even a spring where the endangered species, Quitobaquito pupfish can be found. I attended a talk by Border Patrol that explained how the Arizona/Mexico border is protected through ongoing advances in technology as well as an impressive human presence. My favorite time of day in the desert is sunset with dusk melting into darkness. I hiked up on a ridge our last evening observing a 360-degree view of the landscape below, including the border town of Lukeville in the distance and Mexican peaks beyond.
2. Buckskin State Park is near Parker, Ariz. This park was not at all what I expected! It is located along the sparkling azure Colorado River, cradled by rising rock formations. The riverside campground is staffed and populated by the friendliest folks. One night there was a campfire program, and the next day an ice cream social. We hiked several trails marveling at the scenery, old mines and wildflowers as we wound our way up and down the hillsides. Needless to say, we spent many happy hours lounging in our camp chairs gazing out upon the water highlighted by a parade of every kind of small boat imaginable.
3. About 30 miles north of Buckskin is Lake Havasu City, home of the iconic London Bridge. So how did a bridge built in London in 1831 end up re-constructed in the middle of the Arizona desert? It’s a pretty darn good story! Lake Havasu is a large reservoir on the Colorado River. Lake Havasu City founder, real estate developer and entrepreneur Robert P. McCulloch was looking for a way to develop the hot, arid landscape, and put his tiny town on the tourist track. In 1967, the London Bridge was put up for sale, and he decided purchasing the antique stonework, pillars and posts; and re-assembling them in Lake Havasu City was the answer to his prayers. A new canal was dredged under the bridge creating a link to Lake Havasu, and the bridge opened in 1971. Remarkably, what was known as McCulloch’s folly became a success as land was purchased, the city grew and Lake Havasu City and its London Bridge became an overwhelmingly successful tourist destination. We visited the shops, eateries and museums next to the bridge; and found the area buzzing with the energy of fellow tourists.
4. The Desert Bar is another site near Parker. This place is quirky and fun and worth the 5 mile drive on a dusty, pot-holed dirt road. We actually wondered if we would really find anything at the end! But we finally arrived at a large parking lot filled with trucks, cars and ATVs. What would the world be like without people and their crazy ideas? In the 1980s, the landowner decided to use his seemingly useless vacant land to give his “bar in the desert” idea a try. The Desert Bar has evolved over the years into a successful enterprise that is open only on weekends, October through April. It sports live music on an outdoor stage, a saloon, outside bar, and cooking area. People flock here to hoist a few, have a burger, and listen to Eagle wannabes entertain the crowd.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.