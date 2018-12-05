Such a Fine Sight to See: A tour of Nashville — Music City, USA
In mid-October my husband, Ron, dog, Gracie, and I visited Nashville, Tenn., mecca for music, history and quirky attractions. If you have not been, you are missing out on one fabulous trip. We walked along Broadway, home to honky-tonk heaven; visited some fascinating historical sites; gaped at The Parthenon; and of course, dropped in on Gaylord Opryland — twice!
Here are five not-to-be-missed sights for your next visit to Music City:
1. Downtown
No trip to Nashville is complete without visiting the downtown area, specifically Broadway where music pours out into the street at all hours of the day and night. First stop was Martin’s BBQ to devour a lunch of brisket, pulled pork, slaw, fries, and their famous mac and cheese — all delicious! Then we spent the next few hours walking up and down Broadway where most of the bars feature live musicians. Everyone is welcome to come inside to be entertained. Many of the musicians are budding talents who might eventually show up on “American Idol” or “The Voice.” There are a multitude of shops to purchase everything country, and the centerpiece is The Ryman Auditorium — hallowed ground of The Grand Ole Opry since 1943. The offer tours and concerts regularly. Numerous museums highlight stars like Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline.
2. The Parthenon
Nashville’s moniker is the “Athens of the South,” which inspired a full-scale replica of The Parthenon in urban Centennial Park for Tennessee’s Centennial Exposition in 1897. Original building materials of plaster, wood and brick were used on what was to be a temporary structure. It was eventually rebuilt in concrete in the 1920s, thanks to its overwhelming popularity as an example of classical architecture. Inside is a 42-foot-tall golden statue of the Greek goddess Athena and an impressive art collection of paintings by 19th and 20th century American artists.
3. The Hermitage
The home of seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson and his wife, Rachel, is located 10 miles outside of downtown Nashville. We spent the better part of a day touring the federal-style plantation house, gardens, outbuildings, and the fine museum. The Hermitage is touted as the best-preserved presidential home in the country, and I can attest that it is truly remarkable. The plantation passed directly from Jackson family heirs to the State of Tennessee and is now overseen by The Ladies Hermitage Association. The mansion, complete with many original furnishings, wallpaper and fine woodwork, has remained virtually intact due to careful restoration and attention to detail. It is easy to imagine country life here in the early to mid-1800s, complete with springhouse, stables, gardens, and cotton fields. The President and his wife are both buried in a striking tomb located in Rachel’s prized flower garden. Their union was a true love story, though plagued by scandal due to Rachel’s history of divorce.
4. Franklin
This antebellum town is located about 30 minutes south of Nashville. We took a walking tour to view dozens of striking homes dating as early as 1810. Many have been lovingly preserved and restored in all their glory. One home had been used as a hospital during the Civil War, leaving behind bloodstains and a cannonball indentation on the floors. We browsed the antique stores and art galleries, stopping for lunch at the ever-popular Merridee’s Breadbasket. The apple crumb pie is the best!
5. Gaylord Opryland
Resort
Here is a magical locale full of indoor tropical gardens, waterfalls, fountains, shops, and restaurants. The lively atmosphere is welcoming to all, not just hotel guests. We liked it so much that we visited twice, once during the daytime, and again at night to view the illuminated gardens. We spent a most memorable evening at the Mexican restaurant where we were gifted with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. We were celebrating an anniversary of sorts as we had gotten engaged 48 years previously. A couple we chatted with throughout dinner secretly paid for our meal. Now that’s what I call Southern hospitality! Here’s a tip: park at the shopping center next door to avoid a $29 parking fee.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 14 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.