A normally quiet spot behind the Cañon School on Cheyenne Creek was awash with concerted activity late afternoon Sept. 21.
“I’ve got one! Who has a bucket?” a Cheyenne Mountain Junior High student exclaimed from the middle of the creek.
The student and four other CMJH students, along with two Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, walked through the creek in gaiters and visually scanned the water for fish. As they spotted fish, they carefully scooped them with nets. More CMJH students waited on the nearby bank holding buckets of creek water as they gently received the fish. As buckets filled, CPW staff transferred them to other new buckets filled with oxygenated creek water.
This well-choreographed creek dance was part of the Cheyenne Creek Conservation Club’s annual fish census, which the CMJH club has conducted for the last 23 years on Cheyenne Creek, east of Cresta Road and west of Harlan Wolfe Park.
Before releasing the fish back into the creek, CPW staff identified them and students measured and weighed them, which are data the club collects each year for RiverWatch, a statewide community science, volunteer water quality-monitoring network supported by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The club conducts the fish count each fall to determine the health of the fish population and the overall health of the creek and habitat, according to CMJH science teacher David Eick. Eick started the club with another science teacher in 1996 after receiving training from RiverWatch.
“In the early days of the fish census, we would find brookies, a few rainbows and browns. We haven’t seen any rainbows in probably 15 years or more,” Eick said. “Now we’ve got some rainbows back thanks to the Trout Unlimited ‘Trout in the Classroom’ grant I have.”
For six months, Eick’s science class raised rainbow trout from eggs as a part of a “Trout in the Classroom” grant from nonprofit Colorado Trout Unlimited. Last spring, the club released 50 rainbow trout they raised into the creek.
This year a record 45 fish were counted — most were brown trout, but a few were rainbow trout. In a typical year, they count 20 to 30 fish, according to Eick. Over the years, Eick said the club’s data shows the number of trout species has decreased, temperature has increased, and flow has decreased.
“We found several of those (rainbow trout) yesterday, so we know that they survived,” Eick said.
This year’s count showed the creek contains a variety of ages and sizes of fish, which indicates a healthy waterway.
“I think it’s just a really healthy habitat. The conditions have been right — the flows have been very good this year,” Eick said.
Each year, 15 student club members use RiverWatch methods to monitor and report on conditions in a 100-yard stretch of Cheyenne Creek habitat, including temperature, pH levels, hardness, alkalinity, dissolved oxygen, and metals.
The students in the club are stewards for their section of the creek, according to Eick. In addition to monitoring the health of the creek’s habitat, they remove trash during Creek Week and educate the public about healthy waterways.
“We try to raise awareness about the creek and it’s value and the value of the water and the value of a healthy habitat,” Eick said.
Water is a part of everything we do and is often forgotten, Eick said.
“We need water for everything,” he said. “We need water for life. We need water for industry. We need water for recreation. I can’t think of anything we do in a normal day that doesn’t somehow tie to water. Healthy water is really important.”