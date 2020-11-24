Upper School students at The Colorado Springs School are learning new ways to stretch their voices for their upcoming production “Trap,” a mystery-thriller radio play that focuses on sound.
“It’s different from anything I’ve ever done,” senior Whitney R. said. “It’s different because so much of what I’ve learned is how we can use our body to fill up space. I like being able to learn how to change every single word to make it sound how I want it to sound. Is it supposed to be funny or serious or sad? You really have to focus. I’ve never worked this much with my voice.”
“Trap” by Stephen Gregg is an incomprehensible plotline: Every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious — every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders and the investigators pursuing the case, a theater ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past. Unnerving, exhilarating and wildly inventive, you’ve never walked into anything quite like “Trap.”
“All of the characters are just trying to figure out what happened. It’s creepy until you put the pieces together,” theater teacher Jonathan Andujar said. “The seniors are really stepping up and putting in high-quality performances, and I’m trying to foster the talents of some of the younger students as leaders who are up-and-coming in theater.”
Andujar chose the radio play format as a way to adapt to COVID-19, allowing students to explore a creative outlet that they haven’t experienced before. Practice sessions were virtual. Students are individually recording their parts, and Andujar will combine them for the final audio file. Audiences can enjoy the recorded play from the comfort of their homes because it will be released as an audio download, likely in the coming weeks.
Radio plays, which are similar to podcasts, were popular before movies became prominent.
“Many theaters are turning to radio plays, including the Fine Arts Center and many other major theaters,” Andujar said. “It’s going back to some theater roots. It goes back to that storytelling, gathering around the fire, and in this instance, your mobile device.”
Each student plays different characters in “Trap,” requiring them to disguise their voices significantly so listeners believe it’s someone else. Fifteen students — including voice actors, stage managers, and sound engineers — are working on the production.
“We really have to focus on the way our voices demonstrate who we’re playing rather than using our faces and bodies to tell the story,” said junior Sasha M. “In this play, all of us are playing at least two parts — most are playing three to four — so it’s definitely different from the past when we could rely on costume changes to differentiate our parts.”
Because the visual cues are taken away, Andujar said radio plays to a degree take a little more finesse and a little more vocal talent. A bonus is students read from the scripts.
“Voice acting is really fun. It’s been very different because all of it has been voice inflection instead of memorizing lines and stage blocking,” said senior Orlando M. “One of my characters is an architect. He’s kind of nerdy about architecture, so I get to change my voice to a nerdy scientist architect guy who is super excited about buildings, so that’s fun.”
Sophomore Nathan G., who plays five characters, has been learning the limits of his vocal range.
“In order to voice multiple characters in a purely auditory medium, one has to differentiate their voice pretty dramatically in order to make the distinction clear,” Nathan said. “I’ve had to try and experiment with pitches and accents so that my characters don’t sound the same.”
A radio play requires sound effects to indicate scenes such as walking down stairs, opening a door, an alarm going off, or a character falling to the floor. Senior Madeline K. and sophomore Haegan M. took on the roles of developing the sound effects and music for Trap. Both also play several characters.
“I’ve always wanted to work with radio and microphones and all that jazz,” said Haegan, who used to tremble from stagefright but has grown to adore theater and expressing himself creatively.
Haegan is composing music for the play by creating tunes on the piano, then switching to a mini keyboard to record.
Audiences that are used to watching stage productions will have to engage other senses for the radio play.
“It’s something you can play multiple times,” Andujar said. “You can rewind to listen to some clues. And there are some clues about what is happening very early on, but if you don’t know to listen for them, then it just goes right over your head. The audience can have a fun time pausing and rewinding. They’ll have to get familiar with a different medium.”
This is Andujar’s first production at the Colorado Springs School. Teaching middle and Upper School theater arts and middle school Spanish, he joined the faculty this year when Sandy Bray retired after 25 years of dedicated service.
Stay tuned: The final arrangements of the radio play audio files are being mixed and will be released in the weeks to come. “Trap” is suitable for middle school students and older audiences.