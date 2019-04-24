Dina Hollingsworth began noticing a troubling trend.
As a private music teacher working in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, her students confide in her. Sometimes, she hears things; other times, she notices when her students are subdued, not quite themselves. When she asks them what’s on their minds, sometimes they’ll talk about it. Often, their sadness stems from the suicides of their classmates.
“Every year, I hear about the attempted and successful suicides at Cheyenne Mountain High School, and I see the impact it has on my students and their friends,” Hollingsworth wrote in an email to the Edition.
It’s a heavy subject, its burden equally weighted. While she usually hears about teen suicides from her students, the sorrow left in each suicide’s wake is tangible on campus, Hollingsworth told the Edition by phone last week.
“When (Cheyenne Mountain High School) finds out something like this has happened, they’ll break it to the kids. But sometimes you can walk in on campus and go, ‘Oh, God. Something’s not right.’ There’s a somber feeling through the whole school.”
Tragic news like that affects everyone, Hollingsworth said.
“Sometimes (my students) knew the person (who died) and are absolutely devastated. Sometimes they didn’t know the person, and they’re absolutely devastated. They wonder how this could happen.”
“Suicides among children 17 and younger had doubled in the county in 2015 to 14 deaths, compared with seven in 2014. The numbers spiked to a high of 15 teen suicides in 2016, and (2017) saw 13,” The Gazette reported in an October article titled “Teen suicides spike in El Paso County in recent weeks.”
According to that same report, “Colorado has the ninth highest suicide rate in the U.S., and it is the leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24.”
So this year, after two high school students took their lives within a three month period, Hollingsworth and her students decided to take action.
“It seems to me that this is a consistent issue. … After a certain amount of time — I know there are programs in place, but you have to wonder, are they working?” Hollingsworth said.
She talked to her students, asking them what they wanted to see with regard to suicide awareness and prevention. Overwhelmingly, they told Hollingsworth they wanted to see something done for troubled students before it was too late. That includes teen suicide prevention programs in D-12, peer-to-peer outreach programs and events that will foster more inclusivity at the schools.
To fund those programs, Hollingsworth and five teen musicians are putting on a district-sanctioned concert fundraiser which will also spread awareness of teen suicide in D-12.
“This concert will be played entirely by students, not adults. That’s part of the idea for our outreach, the main reason being one, so adults can see that kids are serious about (suicide prevention) and two, to let (other students) know that these are their peers doing this for them. This is a serious topic, but … we’re trying to celebrate life and let kids know that people are here for them.”
The concert is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the gym at the Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Tickets are available at the door, with a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family. Additionally, a GoFundMe account has been set up for those who wish to donate but are unable to attend the concert, at gofundme.com/manage/teen-suicide-prevention-fundraiser.
For more on the event, visit tinyurl.com/y52pk32o. For more on D-12’s suicide prevention outreach, visit cmsd12.org/menthealthsuicideprevention.