Spoiler warning for Season 3 of “Stranger Things”
The gamble with any long-lasting TV series or movie franchise starring children is: What happens when they grow up?
There’s not a lot of charm in puberty.
But rather than shying away from their cast of adorable kids becoming hormonal teenagers, the Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross) have leaned into the coming-of-age story that “Stranger Things” was on an inevitable path toward.
They couldn’t hide the fact that Will (played by Noah Schnapp) has developed a voice as deep as Benedict Cumberbatch’s now, or that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is tall enough to be the starting center for the Hawkins High basketball team. But it’s not the physical transformations of adolescence that make Season 3 (released July 4 on Netflix) effective, it’s the more intangible loss of innocence taking place with the core group of young characters.
Friend groups — even ones as airtight as the quartet of Mike, Will, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) — can drift apart as puberty hits and high school looms.
We open Season 3 with Mike and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in intense young-love mode, to the point that Eleven’s now-adoptive father, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), is trying to conceive of a way to break them up, or at least slow them down.
And while not so dramatic and gooey as Mike and Eleven, Lucas and Max (Sadie Sink) appear to be in a coolly underplayed on-again-off-again relationship going back to Season 2, which took place nine months earlier in show-world.
Which leaves Dustin and Will, the two casualties of friends starting to grow apart.
Dustin comes back from summer science camp with concerns of his friends forgetting about him, and the fear is heightened when he gets no response to attempts to reach them on their trusty walkie-talkie communication system. After an ill-fated attempt to contact his camp girlfriend from Utah (who no one else thinks is real), Dustin is pretty much separated from the group for most of the season.
It’s a little more complicated and heartbreaking with Will. Will’s role within the group — at least on screen — has been limited. The demogorgon takes him 15 minutes into Season 1, and he is basically only having night terrors and fits of shock in Season 2 as the Mind Flayer takes over his body. Tough look for my guy Will.
So now in the show’s third season, he’s actually returned to being a normal kid, and we see that he’s missed out on a lot due to those traumas. Will is now trying to catch up on the good ol’ days, only to see his friends grow out of that phase.
“Why can’t we just play D&D?” Will’s question is met with no response. When they do play Dungeons & Dragons with Will as the dungeon master, Mike and Lucas are completely checked out and more focused on their romantic squabbles.
Growing up and evolving as people is not only limited to the youngest characters.
One thing I’m always going to be a sucker for are the unlikely pair-offs that turn into hits, like Arya and the Hound in “Game of Thrones.” The best part of Season 2 was the Steve “The Hair” Harrington (Joe Keery) and Dustin duo. The Duffer brothers went back to the well with that for Season 3, but with a spin — they added Robin (Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) and Lucas’ sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson) to the crew.
The story’s momentum felt like it was heading for a Steve-Robin romance as they attempt to unravel the mystery of the Russians infiltrating the new Starcourt Mall in Hawkins.
Within Steve and Robin’s dynamic, Steve has a come-to-Jesus moment about how he acted in high school and realizes that the band geeks and nerds he’s now hanging out with are his people. As Steve is giving this soliloquy to Robin, which builds toward him confessing his romantic feelings toward her, there’s no typical TV outcome of a kiss. Robin tells Steve that she is gay, which our newly reformed Steve reacts to pretty well for a teenage male in 1985.
Hawke was the breakout star of Season 3, and it’s no shocker with that lineage. Her character could have easily been merely a vessel with which to grow Steve’s character, but she is instantly a fully formed persona and somehow fits in seamlessly with the increasingly bloated cast of characters.
“Stranger Things” Season 2 was a downgrade from this show’s debut; it felt like Season 1 karaoke. What Season 3 did well to get the series back on track (not that I didn’t still enjoy Season 2) was being able to simultaneously feel different and the same all in one package. And that starts with a convincing and fun and tumultuous and deep lens into the art of something we all go through: growing up.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.