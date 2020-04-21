You hear the word “unprecedented” a lot these days. But if we’re going to recover from COVID-19 and return to our normal lives, it’s important that we remember that our current crisis isn’t really new.
Deadly pandemics were a part of life until relatively recently in human history. Back in the 1700s, practices that would eventually lead to modern immunizations — perhaps the greatest advance of all time in the realm of public health — began to develop.
It started with a practice called “variolation.” Doctors infected patients with smallpox using a small amount of a scab from an infected person. This often led to a milder illness that would provide immunity. While imperfect, the practice, which started in China and the Middle East, did lower the mortality rate of smallpox, which killed over a third of those who became infected under ordinary circumstances.
In 1796, British doctor Edward Jenner found that the mild cowpox virus, which easily passed to milkmaids, provided immunity to smallpox. Thus, cowpox became the first natural vaccination. By the mid-20th century, we had a modern vaccine and were able to eradicate smallpox worldwide.
Modern vaccines didn’t just rid the world of smallpox; they have all but eliminated polio, measles, and many other deadly and debilitating diseases from most parts of the world. A lot of times when we think about “how bad” a disease is, we think only of those who die. But diseases like polio and measles were also known for leaving lasting damage in survivors — including physical and intellectual disabilities. A visit to a nursing home not long ago found most every resident had some sort of lifelong ailment caused by polio or measles that they suffered in childhood.
When it comes to danger, we also need to consider a virus’ “virulence” — how easily it spreads from one person to another and how many people a single infected person is likely to pass the virus to. Measles, for instance, hangs in the air for up to two hours after someone leaves a room — up to 90% of people who come close to someone with measles and aren’t vaccinated become infected.
By comparison, we think that an average person with COVID-19 will spread it to about two people. But even that level of virulence is enough to cause a pandemic that halts life as we know it.
Right now, across the world, doctors are working to develop medicines for COVID-19 that either fight the virus itself or ease the often erratic and dangerous immune response many people have to it. Doctors and other scientists are also working to develop a vaccine.
Vaccines, as Dr. Jenner discovered back in the 1700s, teach our bodies how to defend themselves. Imagine your immune system is a police force. Vaccines are like “wanted posters” of the bad guy — they train your protectors to recognize the enemy and fight it off before it gets a foothold.
When we do get a vaccine, it will be important for each of us to do our part to protect each other. Not everyone can be vaccinated, some people are simply too medically fragile to handle it. In order for a vaccine to provide “herd immunity” — which keeps everyone safe — 84% to 93% of us (depending on the virus) must be vaccinated.
We have now all witnessed the terrible toll a virus can take when we don’t have the tools to fight it. When the COVID-19 vaccine is introduced, let’s all honor our obligation to protect ourselves, our families and our communities by getting vaccinated.
Dr. Robin Johnson is El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. Dr. Gloria Winters is Chief Medical Officer the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.