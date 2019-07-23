In an effort to encourage her mom to stay active, Juli Murphy asked Mary Rogers take a complimentary class at the taekwondo studio she attended as part of “Buddy Week.”
Two decades later, Rogers is still going strong, long after her middle daughter decided enough was enough.
“She was at the point where she wasn’t doing much, so I asked her to come to class with me,” said Murphy from her home near Milwaukee. “She came to class and absolutely loved it. People at the studio thought it a hoot that my (then) 60-ish-year-old mom was interested in taking taekwondo. She ended up going further than I did. She’s the one who said I dragged her in kicking and screaming.”
This 83-year-old grandmother who’s still getting her kicks, and she’s bringing her skills to the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend for the 11th annual U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang. The event starts with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday with an exhibition from the world-famous Keimyung University Demonstration Team, followed by two days of competition in the events of forms, board breaking and creative forms.
For Rogers, it was all a matter of finding her true passion.
It just her took a while to finally figure it out. At one time, she enjoyed downhill skiing and later took to the weight room. Then, classes to dance the Rumba and spin around a pole — yes, you read that right — followed, but Rogers wasn’t in it for the long haul.
“I got encouraged by my daughter when I was 63, and once she got me in there, I only had to go to one class and I knew this is what I wanted to do,” said Rogers, a longtime resident of Franklin, Wis. “There’s always another challenge, something to work up to. Taekwondo has a family-friendly atmosphere and is a great place to go. My school doesn’t have other people my age, but I learn so much from the younger kids and especially the teenagers. They’re not afraid to teach me new things.”
For the second year in a row, the Broadmoor World Arena is playing host to the event after a three-year run in Chicago. At last year’s Hanmadang, more than 1,300 participants representing 34 states and a handful of foreign countries converged on Colorado Springs. And once again, the U.S. Taekwondo Committee and U.S. Taekwondo Center are partnering with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation to make participation in the Hanmadang a part of the Rocky Mountain State Games.
Later this week, Rogers will make her first journey to Colorado Springs. It’s a trip that at one time she considered unthinkable after stepping away from the studio following the death of her youngest daughter, Kim, in November 2012.
“She was going into a bad depression, which was understandable,” Murphy said. “Her baby had just passed away. But I knew taekwondo was her passion and she enjoyed doing it. It was the only thing that was going to help her.”
Rogers took that last statement a bit further.
“Taekwondo was lifesaving, both mentally and physically,” Rogers said. “When Kim died, I thought I was going to leave and give up everything. After a while, I realized how important this was to me. I could walk into the school, get focused and let myself heal. That was a very important part that I’ve continued. I just love to do this.”
And as far as expectations go, Rogers, a second-degree black belt, isn’t setting the bar too high for the Hanmadang.
“My goal isn’t necessarily to win,” Rogers said. “I just want to see how good I can be. It has to be fun, too. If it’s fun, I’ll come back.”