Steve Scott hosts annual tourney at Country Club of Colorado, benefiting Empty Stocking Fund
Ten years ago, Steve Scott was looking for a way to give back to the Colorado Springs community that had given so much to him. That’s when he came across the Empty Stocking Fund and never looked back.
The Pikes Peak region’s annual Empty Stocking Fund (ESF) began its 35th annual campaign with the Steve Scott Golf Classic Oct. 1, a fundraising tournament held at the Country Club of Colorado. The tournament drew more than 90 players for an 18-hole competition that raised $5,950 for ESF, run by Gazette Charities in partnership with the El Pomar Foundation.
Scott, a local golf enthusiast and owner of Signature Homes, has hosted golf tournaments to benefit charitable organizations in the community for years.
“My wife and I have lived here for almost 45 years, and it’s such a great community and the community has given us (so much),” Scott said. “There’s no way we will ever be able to repay (the community).”
Scott said he was motivated to give to ESF because the campaign donates 100 percent of the funds it raises to local agencies that serve people in all stages of life.
The Empty Stocking Fund supports 20 nonprofits in the Pikes Peak region, generally raising about $1.2 million a year and having an impact in the lives of an estimated 400,000 people living in the area, said Empty Stocking Fund Director Deb Mahan.
“We’ve been trying this year to tell sort of the collective impact of these agencies,” Mahan said of the impact ESF has on the region. “What would Colorado Springs look like without these agencies? There’s no place on the life continuum that isn’t being touched by these 20 agencies.”
The Empty Stocking Fund supports local agencies all year, but the annual campaign generally runs from Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 19. During the campaign, ESF agencies host community events to fund raise for the campaign; others are organized and sponsored by people in the community — like Steve Scott — who want to benefit the charity, Mahan said.
“This is the most amazingly generous thing because honestly, he puts this entire thing on himself,” Mahan said about Scott hosting the golf classic. “It’s a huge piece of generosity and (Scott’s) passion and love for Empty Stocking Fund and for what we do is just amazing.”
After the competition, the players, in teams of four, participated in a raffle and a charity auction while they waited for winning scores to be announced. Prizes for the raffle and auction were donated by local businesses, and the event had more than 40 local sponsors. With the exception of venue fees, the money raised goes directly to the Empty Stocking Fund, Scott said.
Scott presented Mahan and Dan Steever, Gazette president and publisher, with a check for $5,950.
Many of the attendees were members of the local building community who have participated in the annual October tournament for years.
“One year I almost didn’t do it, and the phone started ringing off the hook (with people asking) ‘Hey, when’s the golf tournament? Did I miss the invitation?’” Scott said of the support this tournament has garnered in the community.
The Country Club of Colorado has partnered with Scott for the tournament for 10 years.
“Charitable events are very important to our community and we’re happy to be a partner with The Gazette and Empty Stocking Fund to kick of the giving season,” said Cathy Matthews-Kane, the club’s general manager. “We run numerous golf tournaments for charity throughout the year; this is a special one because Steve has put his heart and soul into it and is very excited about a great cause for our community ... .”
ESF agencies include American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, CPCD…giving children a head start, Ecumenical Social Ministries, Griffith Centers for Children, The Home Front Cares, and Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains. To see a complete list of agencies or to learn more about this year’s campaign, visit fillanemptystocking.org.