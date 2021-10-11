As I drove to class, my fear grew. I felt a sense of tightness and heaviness around my mouth, in my neck, in my shoulders.
“What am I doing?” I thought. “I can’t do this. Why did I sign up?”
My sense of dread increased as I remembered how unnerved I felt operating the saws in the hourlong woodshop certification class the week before. How would I survive eight hours using saws?
My dream of learning woodworking — and of building things — started when I was a child playing and experimenting in my backyard.
When I was 7 or 8 years old, I remember finding a few pieces of wood and wanting to make a table out of them. I remember wondering, “How can I attach the legs to the table top?”
Neither of my parents are handy — plus the cultural expectations of the time that said woodworking was for boys — so no wonder they didn’t step in and help me figure out how to build my first piece of furniture.
The sense of frustration from that moment turned into an adult longing to make the table, the bench, the planter or whatever else I want or need.
A few years ago, my hankering for woodworking reignited as I read women-run home improvement blogs. The bloggers used all sorts of power tools to build whatever they could imagine.
I connected with a local blogger to see if I could lend a hand on her projects and to learn — but we never connected in person. I found classes at a local woodworking shop, but I didn’t sign up. Taking that step felt daunting, but I was the only one holding me back.
On a recent Saturday morning, my 30-plus year old dream started to become reality as I headed to a daylong dovetail box class at the Manitou Art Center.
And, yet I was terrified.
The question, “Am I capable of doing this?” kept me on edge until I shifted my thoughts to my grandmothers — in particular my mom’s mother who was a “Rosie the Riveter” in the 1940s and worked in a mattress factory.
This grandmother cultivated an amazing vegetable garden, canned food, and baked homemade bread, rolls, and kolaches.
I asked myself how she would respond to this situation, how she would act.
Immediately, I knew if my grandmother had the opportunity to take a woodworking class, she would do it with gusto. She would confidently step into class and keep working at it until she figured it out. She would practice until she mastered the craft much like she’d done with gardening, canning, and baking.
So halfway to Manitou Springs, I channeled my grandmother’s “can do” energy, and my own energy shifted.
I could do it. I would adopt my grandmother’s capable, resilient energy, and my dream would become reality. And, it did.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to deal with stress, so they feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.