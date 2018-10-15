Stephany Rose Spaulding answers Medicare, climate questions in Citizens Project forum; Rep. Doug Lamborn declines invitation
Stephany Rose Spaulding was one of several candidates in a forum Oct. 10 presented by Citizens Project at Fox Meadow Middle School. Spaulding is running against to incumbent State Rep. Doug Lamborn to represent the 5th Congressional District, which includes El Paso County. Other candidates were running for state and county offices.
Andy Koen of KOAA TV moderated the forum, which is available for view on koaa.com.
Koen emphasized that all candidates had been invited. Lamborn, called “at the last minute,” and declined the invitation, he added.
Spaulding spoke first. “I know it may look like I’m the only one running right now but that’s where we are,” she said. “I understand what it means right now for you to take the time to engage the candidates whom you are employing for the 5th Congressional District.
“Many of us are suffering in the district,” she said. Spaulding expressed concern about the housing crisis and lack of affordable housing, the high cost of health care along with issues around education.
The congressional district includes El Paso, Teller, Chaffee, Fremont and Park counties. “I am grateful for every one of you who are invested in our democracy who understand the impact of what is happening in our communities right now,” she said.
Spaulding then took questions from the audience submitted to Koen.
Q. How would you characterize your candidacy, a long shot or a tight race?
A. I would characterize it as a race of the people. We have been building a grassroots community dedicated to flipping the 5th over the last year and a half — there have been people, democrats, republicans and unaffiliated voters who are really in a place of apathy regarding the current representation or the lack thereof. So, for me I don’t perceive it as either one; I see it as grassroots movement that people are building together.
Q. You said you were inspired to run for Congress after attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. in January 2017. What was it about that moment that motivated you?
A. It was the spirit and the energy of people willing to come together to declare ‘This is who we are and who we know ourselves to be.’ When I got back to my hotel and watched the news and saw what was happening here in Colorado, I was really homesick. Because I wanted to be here; 7,000 people gathered in Colorado Springs that day and for me, it was just electric.
Q. If elected, would you vote for impeachment of President Trump?
A. If the evidence is presented for impeachment then we will follow the process and the law. I would have to do what the will of the people asked for and make sure we follow the law.
Q. What would you do to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? Republicans are talking about cutting these vital programs.
A. I don’t think it’s just one party: I think we have to make sure we are making fiscal decisions that are responsible long into the future. For me, part of it is looking at the tax plan that happened in 2017. That plan has accomplished a burden and not a blessing for many people in our community. I was reminded by someone that people who make $75,000 a year are doing well with the tax plan but most of the people I know aren’t making $75,000. So I will make fiscal decisions that honor the work people have done and protect the safety nets that they have already invested into.”
Q. Reports have shown that we have 12 years to make changes and alter the course of climate change. Do you agree?
A. I think that if we are going to be living on this planet we have to do something now. All over the 5th Congressional District, we have environmental problems, our watershed, our fire seasons that are now fire years. We have to do something different. I remind people that it’s not the planet that will not be here — it is us. We cannot make more water, as brilliant as we are. We have to do something now.”
Q. What are you going to do to reunite the country?
A. I think it begins with listening to one another. I think the 2016 election cycle motivated so many of us to move into action because we were not heard and people across the country felt their issues and their pain points has been ignored. When I think of environmental protection and safety we have to do that by bringing all of us along. I have had practice as an inclusion expert doing this kind of work in very contentious conversations already.
Professor and chair of Women’s Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Spaulding, Ph.D., is also the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.