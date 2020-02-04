Two weeks ago, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Disney+ Star Wars series — with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi — was being put on hold.
In the article, Borys Kit writes: “Sources tell THR that the scripts — only two were written — and story became an issue and that the entire package has been jettisoned.”
This continues a confounding trend of directors and projects getting tossed in the Death Star garbage chute since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. Besides the largely successful “The Force Awakens” in 2015, the Disney-owned Star Wars machine has been breaking down regularly. Star Wars has an identity crisis.
A brief timeline:
• May 1, 2015: Josh Trank fired from Boba Fett spinoff movie
• May 31, 2016: Disney orders extensive reshoots for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
• June 20, 2017: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fired from “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
• Sept. 5, 2017: Colin Treverrow fired from “Star Wars: Episode IX”
• June 28, 2019: Star Wars spinoff movies put on indefinite hold
• Oct. 28, 2019: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exit planned Star Wars trilogy
“Rogue One” was arguably better off because of the reshoots. The Boba Fett spinoff and the Benioff/Weiss project never made it beyond pre-production. The rest do not share those silver linings, and there’s a clear pattern happening.
There’s a through-line in all of it, too: “creative differences.” That pops up in all these stories — Disney and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy didn’t like the direction so-and-so was taking with this property.
I don’t want to fully relitigate the insufferable wasteland of discourse around Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” (I’m a big fan of the movie), but it is ironic that the one movie that had no production hiccups is this one. With Twitter bots derailing the movie before it came out, racist harassment directed at Kelly Marie Tran, a petition to have the movie erased from Star Wars canon — it felt like the 2016 election all over again, only … it was over a movie about space knights.
Which brings us to “The Rise of Skywalker,” the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, which was released Dec. 20. There are two points of criticism for this newest entry, the first being that it’s just a pretty bad movie. It is so convoluted with dozens of out-of-nowhere plot points offering little explanation or common sense.
The second, more important, point is the lack of cohesion. I’ll stay spoiler-free here. “The Rise of Skywalker” blatantly and unapologetically undoes “The Last Jedi” in nearly every way. Major thematic elements and tangible storytelling from Episode VIII are wiped away. Two crass jokes mocking specific scenes in “The Last Jedi” even made their way onto the screen.
There have always been continuity issues in the Star Wars franchise. After “A New Hope” in 1977, Luke and Leia weren’t brother and sister (they make out in “Empire Strikes Back”!), and Darth Vader wasn’t Luke’s father (Obi-Wan tells Luke that Vader killed his father in “A New Hope”).
There have also always been production issues. “Jaws” and “Apocalypse Now” were famously disastrous productions, and both are considered to be two of the greatest films of all-time.
Problems on- and off-screen are not a death sentence. And Star Wars is still the largest fixture in pop culture. The volume and nature of these problems are troubling and telling. It’s beyond the point in which coincidence can be argued. But Star Wars is also under a level of scrutiny in the internet and social-media era like we’ve never seen before.
However, what happened with “The Rise of Skywalker” is downright alarming because of the precedent it set. It shows that Disney and Lucasfilm were listening closely to the internet trolls and upset fans “The Last Jedi,” that they chose to undermine it at every turn, rather than stand by director Rian Johnson.
It’s wild to see this happening with Star Wars, when the other major intellectual property Disney paid a $4 billion price tag for, Marvel, is constantly doing the exact thing Disney is rejecting with Star Wars.
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Black Panther” are all examples of an atypical Marvel movie. They all take an unknown or up-and-coming director, allow their singular vision for the movie, allow for subversion and humor and non-conformity, while still following the beats that kept the 23-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline intact.
“The Last Jedi” was that. Theoretically, that would’ve been the action-comedy heist movie Lord and Miller wanted “Solo” to be, or the war movie “Rogue One” was supposed to be.
So what gives? Maybe it’s because the Marvel comics don’t adhere to anything final — reboots are constant, characters once presumed dead come back, etc. Inconsistency was in the fabric of those comics. Maybe it’s because the original Star Wars trilogy is biblical to most fans because it was so mind-blowing and like nothing anyone had ever seen in 1977. It might just be a victim of its own success.
Either way, from a PR standpoint, nearly everything that could’ve gone wrong for Star Wars — since Disney bought Lucasfilm — has gone wrong.
It’s strange saying this, as someone who loved Star Wars and had zero interest in Marvel a decade ago, but Star Wars can really take a lot of notes from its other Disney-owned property.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.