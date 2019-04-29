Cheyenne Mountain resident Charlotte Wilson, 2, loves bluebirds, butterflies and rabbits, but has a special place in her heart for bees.
“I like bees because they make honey, and I like honey because honey tastes good,” Charlotte said emphatically. Charlotte’s grandmother, Paula Olmstead, added, “I brought my daughter here years ago and she loved it. Charlotte also loves it and the bees, too.”
Charlotte was one of several youngsters who raved about nature’s inhabitants during their participation in the Little Wonders “Smells and Sounds of Spring” program. Held at the Bear Creek Nature Center (BCNC), Thursday’s event provided 2 and 3 year olds with an opportunity to discover the wonders of nature.
Conducted by BCNC Interpretive Program Coordinator Ellie Brown, the program offered hands-on activities, a puppet show, a story and brief hike through the woods. About 20 children and adults attended the one-hour program.
Brown ushered everyone into a large room where she explained to children what they were about to experience. “Today, we’re going to explore nature and see how nature comes back to life,” Brown said as children nodded their heads and smiled.
Brown then read passages from author Lisa Campbell Ernsts’ children’s book, “Wake Up, It’s Spring:” “After a long cold winter, one day the sun warms the Earth and tells it to wake up since spring is here . ..the message gets passed along, from earth to earthworm, to seed, to ladybug . ..and so on until everyone is awake and dancing in the spring sunshine,” Brown said.
Brown and BCNC Seasonal Interpreter Autumn Moser conducted a puppet show that explained how animals’ keen senses protect them from predators. “The rabbit has great listening ears and the eagle has amazing eyes,” Brown and Moser told the children.
Following the show, parents bundled up their youngsters and followed Brown outside the BCNC to begin their hike. Brown led the entourage down the sidewalk and onto a wood bridge where she instructed children to drop to their knees, place their hands on the bridge’s frame, and listen to the sights and sounds of nature surrounding them.
“Never stand and lean over a bridge because you could fall into the cold water,” Brown said as children shook their heads.
Upon their return to the nature center, families visited the exhibits on display. Through these exhibits children learned about acorn holes and that a raptor’s vision is five to eight times superior to that of a human.
Cheyenne Mountain resident Sarah Barker hoped the program would introduce her son Charlie, 2, to the wonders of nature. “This is a wonderful program, because Charlie loves being outside more than inside,” Barker said as Charlie focused his attention on the Queen Bee and her Court exhibit.
Resident Joell Schneider saw the program as an education vehicle for her children Anna, 5; Sam, 3; and Danny, 8 months. “Ellie (Brown) does a great job presenting this program because kids get interested in nature,” Barker said. Anna added, “I came here because I get to look at animals and I love animals.”
Although they were unable to participate in the program, Cheyenne Mountain residents Josh, Dana and Sarah Soliday took advantage of the exhibits on display. “We were going to walk the children’s hike today, but didn’t register in time. That’s OK because we’re having a good time looking around,” Dana said as Sarah stared in awe at the skunk pelt exhibit.
Conducted monthly throughout the year, the Little Wonders program is a great community-connection vehicle, Brown said. “This program has been a Colorado staple for a long time and families love it,” Brown said.
Brown attributed the program’s popularity to family and affordability. “This program is affordable which brings people together. This connection inspires them to be stewards of their environment which benefits the community,” Brown said.
On May 11, the BCNC will hold its first Nature Quest Scavenger Hunt in which teams travel to outdoor stations to complete fun and educational activities related to the natural world. Brown encourages families to pre-register in advance for all programs. To learn more, call 520-6387.