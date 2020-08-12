By Danny Summers
On March 6, 1983, the Denver Gold played their inaugural game as an original member of the United States Football League.
More than 45,000 mostly curious fans packed Mile High Stadium for the contest against the Philadelphia Stars, which was broadcast by ABC. Denver lost 13-7. A week later, the Gold hosted the Boston Breakers in front of 41,926, losing 21-7.
The USFL lasted three very interesting seasons. Denver was in the league from start to finish.
What made the league unique, among other things, was that it played in the spring. The league owners were not about to go head-to-head with the powerful National Football League for a share of the fans and television sponsorships, so they decided to start their season after the NFL’s Super Bowl and end it before NFL training camps began.
Those in the hierarchy of the USFL figured that passionate pro football fans would be chomping at the bit for more games, despite the fact the league went head-to-head against Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL.
The USFL worked very well on some levels. The quality of play was mostly outstanding. The league lured several high-profile college stars away from the NFL. Among them were future Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White, Jim Kelley and Steve Young.
The league’s biggest star was former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker. He was signed by New Jersey Generals. The Generals were owned by none other than Donald Trump. The same Donald Trump who sits in the Oval Office today.
Trump made a huge splash when he signed former Boston College star Doug Flutie as the team’s quarterback. Walker and Flutie were both Heisman Trophy winners.
I was never a huge fan of the USFL, but I certainly took notice. I was going to college at Long Beach State at the time and followed the Los Angeles Express. Steve Young was its star attraction. The Express played its home games at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The team struggled financially at the gate from the outset. It played its final home game on June 15, 1985 at Pierce College, a community college in Woodland Hills. I listened to that game on the radio.
Few USFL franchises turned a profit. The Breakers, for example, played in three different cities — Boston, New Orleans and Portland — in three years.
The Denver Gold’s attendance fell from 40,000 per game in 1983 to 14,000 in 1985. The Gold played its final game on June 30, 1985, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Coliseum in Memphis. The Memphis Showboats won that first-round playoff game, 48-7.
There are many reasons professional spring football leagues have always failed. I believe it’s because people are “footballed out” after eating and breathing football from late August to early February.
Last week, it was announced that the Colorado prep football season will be played in the late winter and spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is set to begin with practices on Feb. 22 and end with championship games on May 8. I might just have to buy a vintage L.A. Express jersey to watch games from the press box.
Spring football in Colorado can work and be successful, but I think it will be a challenge on many levels. Fall temperatures in Colorado, for example, are generally pleasant until the latter part of the season when cold weather, and sometimes snow, enter the picture. Spring weather in the Rockies is highly unpredictable and could be a bit dicey for players, coaches and fans. Teams might be playing games in a foot of snow.
I look forward to seeing how things play out next year, but I hope that spring prep football does not become a way of life.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.