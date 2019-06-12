FALL PREP SPORTS SEASON LESS THAN TWO MONTHS AWAY
The official start of the 2019-20 prep sports season is less than two months away.
Aug. 5 marks the day that boys’ golfers can gather for practices with coaches. The rest of the fall teams can get together on Aug. 12. Those sports include football, boys and girls cross country, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ soccer, softball, spirit, boys’ tennis, and volleyball.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis team finished third in the state in Class 4A last fall.
The Indians’ football team went 2-8 last season. It had to forfeit its game against Pine Creek due to a lack of enough healthy varsity players. Cheyenne Mountain is scheduled to host Pine Creek on Oct. 11.
LACE UP YOUR SHOES
The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, also known as the pre-state cross country meet, will take place Aug. 23 at Bear Creek Park/Norris-Penrose Events Center.
The Stampede is the first big prep cross country meet of the season and brings together many of the state’s top teams and individual runners.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys finished fifth in the state as a team in 4A last fall. Freshman Erik LeRoux was 11th overall. The Indians’ girls also finished fifth overall as a team.
PIKES PEAK OR BUST RODEO
The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is scheduled for July 10-13 at the Norris-Penrose Events Center.
Some of the top talent in professional rodeo will be at this PRCA-sanctioned event, competing in seven standard events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
There will also be Bullfighters Only (BFO) Freestyle Bullfighting. Fearless bullfighters will go head-to-head to post the top scores, with bragging rights and a cash prize on the line. Competitions take place nightly on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (July 10-12).
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days kicks off with a downtown parade on July 9. There will be floats, equestrian groups and local businesses making their way south on Tejon Street.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 1937, showcasing top rodeo talent and action, while providing wholesome entertainment for area residents, as well as visitors to the region.
- Compiled by Danny Summers