DAVE LOGAN GETS HALL OF FAME NOD
Cherry Creek High School football coach Dave Logan, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver and current KOA 850 AM radio host, was recently named to the 2020 class of the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame.
Logan directed Cherry Creek to the Class 5A state title last fall. The Bruins went 14-0.
He has coached four different Denver-area schools to eight state high school football championships during the past 26 years.
Logan was a three-sport standout (football, basketball and baseball) at Wheat Ridge High School in the early 1970s and was drafted by teams in all three professional sports. He was a two-sport star at the University of Colorado and then was a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns (eight years) and Broncos (one year).
He will join 11 other honorees in the 2020 NFHS Hall of Fame class during a ceremony on July 1 during the NFHS Summer Meeting in Denver.
VALOR CHRISTIAN WINS HOCKEY TITLE
Valor Christian won this year’s prep state hockey title with a 1-0 victory in four overtimes over Fort Collins on March 10.
Valor Christian (20-2-1) lost its first two games of the season to Chaparral and Cherry Creek.
Valor Christian played just one Colorado Springs-area school this season, defeating Pine Creek 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 29.
George Gwozdecky, Valor Christian’s coach, is one of the most successful coaches, at any level, in the history of the sport.
Gwozdecky, 66, was the head coach of Denver University for 19 seasons, leading the Pioneers to two NCAA Division I National championships in 2004 and 2005. He compiled a 443-267-64 record at DU. Overall at the college level, he was 592-390-85 in 26 seasons.
Gwozdecky was an assistant coach with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning from 2013-15. The 2014-15 squad lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Chicago Blackhawks.
He took over at Valor Christian in the fall of 2015 and has coached the Eagles to a combined record of 83-22-4.
