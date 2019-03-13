HARRISON HOOPS FEVER
The Harrison boys’ basketball team enjoyed one of its finest seasons in years under first-year head coach Eric Kaiser.
The Panthers finished 21-5 and lost to No. 2 seed Longmont in the quarterfinals, 64-63 in overtime. Harrison led that game 49-40 after three quarters, but was outscored 12-0 to begin the fourth by the No. 2 seed and defending state champion.
Harrison claimed its first conference championship in 14 years when it won the Class 4A Metro League title.
Harrison was led in scoring this season by sophomore Donta Dawson (17.0). Senior Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, III, was second with 11.7 per game.
Harrison should be strong again next season as only three seniors were on this year’s team.
INDIANS EARN ICE HONORS
Cheyenne Mountain hockey’s Scott Sullivan was named honorable mention all-state and to the first-team All-Summit Conference team.
Teammate Chayse Heffler was named to the Summit Conference second team.
Two Indians made the conference honorable mention team; TJ Farrell and Max Schultz.
FORMER STALLION STARRING OVERSEAS
Sierra graduate Chucky Jeffery is starring overseas for MBK Ruzomberok, women’s basketball club in Serbia.
She averaged a team-best 15.4 points and also had six rebounds and four assists per game as her team advanced to the round of 16 in the league playoffs in January.
Jeffery graduated from Sierra before playing for Colorado and being drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in the second round of the 2013 WNBA Draft.
INDIANS LOOKING FOR COACH
The Cheyenne Mountain girls’ basketball team is looking for a head coach.
Travion Paillette stepped in and led the Indians after head coach Ben Sherman stepped down early in the season.
Those interested should contact Cheyenne Mountain Athletic Director Kris Roberts at 630-415 or kroberts@cmsd12.org.
-Compiled by Danny Summers