CMHS WELCOMES NEW COACHES
Cheyenne Mountain High School has several new head coaches for its fall sports teams. Among them are Gail Sanchez (volleyball), Elzeth Hetzler (field hockey) and Brian Jewell (boys’ soccer).
Sanchez takes over the program from David Barkley, who led the Indians to six of the last 10 Class 4A state championships. The Indians’ last title came in 2015.
This year’s Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team played its regular season opener Aug. 28 at Doherty. Results of that match were not available at press time.
Jewell also took over a program from a coach — Tomas Martinez — who was one of the top mentors in the state. The Indians lost to Broomfield 3-0 in their season opener.
Hetzler’s field hockey team tied Arapahoe 3-3 in its season opener.
BEAR CREEK TO HOST PAWTOBERFEST
Bear Creek Regional Park will be the site of Pawtoberfest on Sept 15.
The event is focused on dogs and beer — and of course, some exercise!
Pawtoberfest is one of Colorado’s only
dog-friendly festivals, featuring a 2-mile dog walk, a craft brews and spirits tasting, more than 75 sponsors and vendors, music, agility demonstrations, pet contests, activities for the whole family and plenty of tasty food from local food trucks.
Organizers of Pawtoberfest strive to bring animal lovers and dogs together to help the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region care for thousands of lost, abandoned, abused and unwanted pets, giving them a second chance.
The goal of Pawtoberfest is to raise $125,000. As of last week, more than $121,000 has been raised this year.
For more information visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/931895/.
-Compiled by Danny Summers