People are pausing. They’re outdoors and acting out of the ordinary — they’re singing, doing jumping jacks, touching their toes, shaking their hands all around. They’re smiling and laughing. What’s going on?
It’s a Silly Stroll, an offshoot of the Stroll-a-Story program the Pikes Peak Library District started during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide stories and activities to families while the library was closed.
“The goal is to engage families in literacy while being outdoors — enjoying the outdoors, getting that active lifestyle and tying literacy into that,” said Melody Alvarez, PPLD director of family and children’s services.
The idea for Stroll-a-Story came from a similar trademarked program, Alvarez said. Initially, libraries posted the pages of story books on the windows of their buildings or outside around library property, sequentially, and families would naturally “stroll” as they read the book.
A year since the program launched, it has evolved into new forms that are for all ages, including a Silly Stroll, a Math Stroll and a Coding Stroll.
In addition to area libraries and mobile library locations, Stroll-a-Story books have been posted on storefronts of downtown Colorado Springs business and at farmers markets, community centers, and parks and open spaces.
PPLD recently partnered with the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to put Stroll-a-Stories in six parks and open spaces. The library purchased copies of each book, took them apart, laminated pages and mounted them on stakes. Then, park staff placed them on trails in the parks.
The park Stroll-a-Stories are a way for the library to promote Leave No Trace principles and their Summer Adventure Program to families who might not visit the library. And, it’s a fun surprise for families on the trail.
“I have a 4 year old, and I love hiking. If there were a Stroll-a-Story on the trail, that just makes it so much nicer. It’s just a great way to keep families engaged,” Alvarez said.
Recently, a Stroll-a-Story was set up in Stratton Open Space, and there are Strolls in Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Ute Valley Park. They will remain until the displays are damaged by the elements.
“I’m hoping there’s a grant or something where we could partner with the parks and put permanent [Stroll-a-Story] structures out, because I think that would be so amazing for families with toddler-aged kids,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez is currently working on bringing Stroll-a-Story to Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs and Rockrimmon, and she said permanent Stroll-a-Story displays will be installed at two library locations in the future.
When visiting libraries where there’s a Stroll-a-Story posted, Alvarez said her young daughter is delighted.
“She just loves going to see the Stroll-a-Stories, and she’ll run up to them,” Alvarez said. “She likes reading them and checking them out. I know from having a little one what excitement there is. I hope everyone feels that way.”
For more information, visit ppld.org/Stroll-a-Story.