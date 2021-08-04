Editor's note: Since the writing of this article, the Colorado Springs Bridge Center has closed temporarily due to several members testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week of July. Read an Aug. 4 update by our sister paper, The Gazette, here.
Even while he was severely ill, Tom Goings thought about one thing: bridge.
Yes, it was the popular card game that occupied Goings’ thoughts — all the while he was diagnosed with COVID-19, hooked up to a ventilator, and a doctor told his daughters he had only a 10% chance of recovery.
In his final days at the hospital, he asked his daughters to bring him his laptop so he could keep track of the games at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, where he works as a tournament director.
Why? “A desire to get back,” he said.
To get back to living again. And to get back to playing the game the 78-year-old first experienced in college.
The bridge center — located at 901 N. North 17th St., Colorado Springs — reopened July 6 after 481 days of closure due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
It is a place known to have claimed its first coronavirus-related victims in Colorado. And during the center’s “grand reopening,” organizers honored the 15 members who died during the pandemic. Six of those members died from the virus, and many more were sickened and had to be hospitalized, said the center’s vice president, Howard Donaldson.
For Donaldson, the reopening was a big, important moment.
“We’ve waited a long time and this is a festive occasion, but there’s also a lot of sadness,” he told those gathered before the start of play. “It is sobering to know that people who were our partners, people who were our friends … people who were spouses of our members, won’t ever form a partnership and play with us again.”
Donaldson missed the in-person interactions between players during the center’s long closure. Sure, the center hosted bridge games online through the pandemic, but members craved the social aspect of the game.
“Sitting down with your friends, looking at them in the eyes, talking to them about other things than just bridge,” Donaldson said, listing the social aspects of bridge. “And that’s why it’s so important.”
Bridge is a complex game. It has rules that can vary. And it has a loyal following in Colorado Springs. More than 90 members were excited to return to the center in July, to see faces they hadn’t seen in more than a year.
During the pandemic, members fulfilled their bridge fix online, Donaldson said, but many — including Goings, a tournament director — couldn’t wait to get back to playing in person.
Back at the center, Goings said he never felt more alive.
The virus kept him hospitalized for two months, and he didn’t know if he was going to survive.
But when Goings started to improve and recover, he wanted to do one thing to pass all that time he was bed-bound — play bridge.
Why was this game so important to him? Because of its simplicity and the camaraderie the games played at the center bring.
“My wife died of cancer three years ago,” Goings said. “I thought life is too precious to give up.”