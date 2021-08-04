“Cheyenne Mountain is a magnificent gatepost, marking the entrance to the great Front Range. Covering its body to the north are the scars of many trails leading far below to the great canons, in whose depths were fought many (Native American) battles,” wrote Henry Russell Wray in a 1904 article published in The Gazette.
More than 100 years later, Cheyenne Mountain remains the landmark that defines several neighborhoods southwest of downtown Colorado Springs. In the third annual Cheyenne Mountain Guide, a supplement to the Cheyenne Edition, we highlight some of these neighborhoods’ people and places.
Here, you’ll be introduced to new Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent (Page 5), visit the Colorado Springs Bridge Center as it reopens to its loyal following (Page 8), take a tour behind the scenes of The Broadmoor’s eateries with its executive chef (Page 10), stroll through Stratton Open Space while reading a children’s story (Page 15), and explore what the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center has to offer newcomers and longtime residents alike (Page 18).
These are just a handful of the narratives that make our corner of the Pikes Peak region special. Enjoy!
— Michelle Karas, editor