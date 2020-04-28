Prior to the pandemic reaching the United States, way back in January, The Humane Pet Act (HB 20-1084) was introduced into the Colorado State Legislature, co-sponsored by Rep. Monica Duran and Sen. Mike Foote. It focused on the reprehensible, inhumane puppy mills and retail pet stores that support them. The act did not make it through the Rural Affairs And Agriculture Committee, losing by a 6-5 vote, and the bill died.
So far three states (Maine, Maryland and California) and more than 300 localities (a few in Colorado) have enacted legislation to help end the puppy mill business that continues to thrive in the U.S.
Puppy mills, aka large-scale commercial breeding facilities that treat mother dogs like machines and puppies like products, with little regard for their well-being — are a big problem across the country. Colorado exacerbates that problem by allowing puppy mills to exist in our state and by importing thousands of dogs each year from other states to be sold in pet stores.
More and more Americans consider the pet dog to be part of the family-our furry friends can love, and trust, and feel fear and pain. These are the same animals that can be trained to detect a seizure in a child before it happens, detect low blood sugar in a diabetic before it occurs, or detect hidden bombs and save the life of a soldier, or provide unconditional love and comfort to a grandparent suffering with terminal cancer. No dog would choose to live in one of these inhumane hellholes, where they’re housed in tiny, crowded cages 24/7, go without veterinary care, are poorly fed, and often live in their own and others’ waste.
I agree with Dr. Mark Bekhoff who has written “Closing down puppy mills isn’t some sort of ‘radical animal rights’ move, as some have claimed. In fact, it’s all about decency. It’s about showing respect and compassion and honoring who dogs really are — deeply feeling, sentient beings.”
The Colorado legislators who voted down the bill (see who they are: legiscan.com/CO/rollcall/HB1084/id/913626) should be ashamed of themselves. They are elected to be a voice for the people; here they clearly were not doing their job.
No one — pet owner or not — who is aware of the disgusting living conditions these dogs are forced to endure, and the inhumane business model that retail pet stores propagate would ever say this is OK.
Every year the Humane Society of the United States publishes “The Horrible Hundred,” a list of problematic puppy breeding and/or puppy brokering facilities. See the 2019 list at humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred.
I think it is safe to assume that very few Coloradoans would be in favor of supporting an inhumane business model such as that of puppy mills, the puppy brokers that transport them, and the retail pet stores that make the business model possible. How can you help?
First, never buy a puppy from a retail pet store, as nearly 100% of them come from mills. For information on humane sources of puppies visit caninewelfare.org or hsppr.org)
Second, make your voice heard. A proposal to address the problem of the sale of puppy mill dogs in El Paso County was discussed at a Colorado Springs City Council meeting back in February. The council recommendation was “mediation,” and to date no progress has been made. You can contact City Council at coloradosprings.gov/city-council/page/2017-19-city-council-members.
Let your state representatives know that puppy mills, and the retail pet stores that sell these puppies are not acceptable.
At the federal level, bills have also been introduced to amend the outdated Animal Welfare Act to help improve living conditions for dogs trapped in the mills. (HR 1002 and HR 2442) Contact your Congress and Senate representatives and urge their support of these bills.
I am a physician and as such, along with all health care providers, despite the ongoing pandemic, we continue to treat patients with all diagnoses — not just COVID-19. And we ask the same of our elected officials — to be a voice for the people; to do their job on all the current important issues of the day — not just the one demanding the most media attention.
I leave you with two famous quotes that should guide us: Gandhi said “The greatness of a nation can be judged in how it treats its animals”; and “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves” (Proverbs 30:8).
John Lieberman is a resident of the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.