Southwest Springs Connections: Walking among legends at World Figure Skating Museum and Hall of Fame
Near The Broadmoor on First Street stands the World Figure Skating Museum and Hall of Fame, housing hundreds of artifacts documenting the history of the sport and its legends.
I am not a figure skater. I’m a native Californian not new to snow, growing up near a mountain range — but until December, a little more than three years after moving to Colorado Springs and nearly in my thirties, I hadn’t even set a skate on an ice rink.
But I was intrigued to discover Colorado Springs was home to the U.S. Figure Skating headquarters, so I acquainted myself.
The museum is impressive. I was almost overwhelmed by the sheer number of things to peruse, from delicately preserved costumes, to rows of antique skates, to artwork and more.
According to its website, the World Figure Skating Museum and Hall of Fame is the “only institution of its kind in the world.” The greatest names in skating are memorialized here, from pioneers like Madge Syers, an Englishwoman who in 1902 entered the World Figure Skating Championship and finished second to Ulrich Salchow (a masterful Swedish 10-time world figure skating champion), to modern stars like Michelle Kwan and our city’s own Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim.
There was much I learned and saw, but here’s a list of the most striking, for me:
• On two skates, there are eight different edges a skater can skate forward or backward on either foot. These edges are the basis of figure skating, and are named for their location with respect to the skater’s body.
• A skater may travel as fast as 15 mph when preparing to take off for a jump.
• The first skates made from animal bone are dated to around 800 B.C. and were tied to the feet with leather thongs. They were used for transportation, making it easier for wearers to cross large swaths of ice.
• The earliest skates with iron blades are said to have been developed in Holland, where blade skating was practiced as early as the 14th century.
Making the visit was a real treat. I walked away knowing things I never would have otherwise known, and saw artifacts I never would have otherwise had a chance to see. I encourage everyone to visit the museum sometime, and walk amongst the annals of some of the greatest athletes the world has ever produced.
To learn more, visit the museum at 20 First St., or visit the website at worldskatingmuseum.org.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.