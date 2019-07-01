Southwest Springs Connections: Presidential tales ahead of Independence Day
For the last few weeks I’ve been ruminating on Independence Day, as the 243rd anniversary of our nation’s independence will be observed Thursday.
In flashes of spare time, usually on my way home from work or after spotting Fourth of July accoutrements while grocery shopping, I find myself thinking about all manner of things America-related: the current state of our national and international affairs, what it means to be an American, our country’s leaders, and what the Founding Fathers might think if they could see what the government which they so painstakingly formed nearly 250 years ago looks like today.
My quiet reflections also jogged a memory. In July 2018, I received an email from a Broadmoor resident about the first time he ever met President George W. Bush.
Rick Broome — former Colorado Springs Police Department reserve officer, a world-class aviation artist and member of the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame — told me how, on July 7, 1986, a man surprised Broome in his backyard, with an “especially nice” lady trailing after him. What started out as a contentious first meeting between Broome and the would-be-slash-now-former president soon turned pleasant after Broome decided to give George W. and Laura Bush a tour of his backyard, and discovered several shared interests. Today, the Broomes remain close friends with the Bushes.
“History had a divine course or vector that amazing day,” Broome wrote.
Throughout history, Colorado Springs — and Colorado — has had several visits from various presidents. The most recent was a visit by President Donald Trump, who presented the commencement address at the Air Force Academy’s class of 2019 graduation in late May. Former President Barack Obama also gave that speech, visiting the Academy in 2016 to send off that year’s class. Theodore Roosevelt was known to dine at the Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, and also visited Victor, in nearby Teller County, as the nation’s vice president in August 1901. Woodrow Wilson made a stop in Pueblo in 1919 as part of his 8,000-mile, 22-day tour across the U.S.
I really could go on. It’s no secret, Colorado Springs has close ties to the military and the national government. As a result, our city has had a fair number of visits from presidents and vice presidents alike. It always amazes me to think of how close they actually are to home. I’ll be thinking of that — and continuing to ruminate on what July 4 means to me — while celebrating our country’s independence this week.
