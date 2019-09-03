I’m having a love affair with Colorado Springs. It’s a nearly four-year infatuation that shows no signs of cooling, as each day I seemingly discover one more thing it has to offer — a trail, a creek, a museum, a world-famous hotel, remnants of history — and each day I fall in love with one more aspect of it.
These last two years have brought me many firsts. Now with more time on my hands, I’ve been able to do things I’ve wanted to do since I first came to the city in 2015. One of them was seeing Seven Falls, so when a friend invited me to join her there one sunny Saturday last month, it was an enthusiastic yes from me.
My first impression of Seven Falls was that it was breathtaking. We arrived right at opening time, 9 a.m. The sun was up but there was plenty of shade provided by the trees (aspens and ponderosa pines were a few I could make out). The day was temperate; Goldilocks would have loved it. Not too hot, not too cold. Just right.
From the entrance, we walked to the falls along a paved 0.8-mile trail winding through South Cheyenne Canyon. (Note: There’s a shuttle that takes visitors back and forth from the entrance to the falls for an additional $2 per person, for those who cannot or wish not to do this walk.) We marveled at the views along the way, nature in motion: butterflies fluttering, bees buzzing, wildflowers blooming and a creek rushing. Topping it all off, we were dwarfed by the Pillars of Hercules, twin rocks surging nearly 1,000 feet above the floor of the canyon. I felt small, insignificant and humbled.
The falls themselves can be viewed from several viewing areas at their base, complete with wooden chairs and tables. A wheelchair-accessible elevator, set deep inside the mountain, will also take visitors up to the Eagles Nest observation point where they can overlook the falls. We “hiked” the 224-step staircase, taking a break at the midway point to marvel at and count the waterfalls. Informational signs along the way explain each type of waterfall. (Again, I learned something new. I had no idea there were different types of waterfalls). At the top, we elected to do an out-and-back hike to Inspiration Point, one of three hikes above Seven Falls. From Inspiration Point, we had an incredible view of the city, and we hollered with the zip-liners blasting through the trees above us, shouting with adrenaline and joy.
Once back at the falls’ base, we filled our bellies with cinnamon-covered toasted nuts (she got cashews, I got almonds) and got a look at the falls from the observation point, counting all seven.
For those who haven’t visited, I highly recommend this hike. It’s an easy trek offering stunning views. I can’t wait to take my family when they visit, and I can’t wait to go back for wintertime views.
For more, visit broadmoor.com/broadmoor-adventures/seven-falls.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.