Southwest Springs Connections: Colorado Springs is No. 1 for a reason
Colorado Springs is the best place to live. That’s not just my opinion — although I agree; but it’s also according to rankings released by U.S. News & World Report late last month that named the city among the most desirable places to live in the nation.
The No. 1 ranking is held by our fair city for the second year in a row, although this year Colorado Springs shares the title with Honolulu, San Francisco and Portland, Ore., all of which also received the highest score on the survey which asked 2,500 people nationwide where they would most like to live.
In April, Colorado Springs was named the No. 3 best place to live in America by the media company, and another report released in May showed Colorado was the 10th best state to live in the country.
So, it’s hardly a secret at this point, and people are flocking here to enjoy our booming housing and job markets, as well as our exceptional quality of life.
I don’t have any psychic foresight, but the first time I visited Colorado Springs, I felt an undeniable affinity for it. It’s quite different from anywhere I’ve ever lived before, and coming from a small commuter town I was immediately struck by the amount of things to do and see here.
I’m now in the process of purchasing a home, and I’m surer than ever that Colorado Springs is where I wish to stay. It’s my home; it’s where I’ve sown my seeds.
I hear the city has changed a lot in the last five, 10, 20 years, and while we can go back and forth listing the pros and cons of that growth, you can call me the ever-optimist. I think the city and its residents should be proud of the ranking we’ve garnered.
Colorado Springs tops these types of surveys often for a reason, and we’re rightfully proud of that. That pride is so tangible that others want to join us, and personally, that pride is something I’ve never truly felt before about anywhere else I’ve ever lived.
I implore my fellow Colorado Springs residents to give ourselves — and the businesses, law enforcement, safety, nonprofit organizations, local government and more — a proverbial (or, heck, if you’re feeling it, a physical) pat on the back. The hard work collectively done to make this city so desirable deserves that, at least.
