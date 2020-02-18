Mina Liebert’s voice crackled as she talked about her parents having escaped North Vietnam for the United States the day before Saigon fell on April 29, 1975.
“My parents sought a better life here because they didn’t want me to experience the struggles they endured,” said Liebert, director of Community Impact for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
Liebert shared her story at the third annual Ladies of Laughter luncheon Feb. 8. She and other speakers touched on existing academic, economic and racial disparities in the Southeast Colorado Springs community.
About 70 members of the Association of American University Women attended the AAUW-sponsored event held at the Deerfield Hills Community Center.
Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila; Jessi Summers, administrative assistant to Avila; and Joyce Salazar, a Southeast community representative also spoke at the event. Each shared their concerns about existing disparities in the Southeast neighborhood, offered suggestions for positive change and acceptance and encouraged audience feedback.
Ever passionate about the southeast region, Avila talked about her involvement in area transit improvement and her push for continued community engagement. She applauded the many improvements that have occurred over recent years and praised Southeast residents for their involvement. Diversity is key to positive change, Avila said.
“We are the most diverse district in the state. Diversity gives us strength to move forward and make things happen,” Avila said.
Summers touched on the City’s Grow Your Own: Community Advocate program. The 10-week training course addresses various disparities that exist in the Southeast community and equips 80910 and 80916 residents with connections, knowledge and skills needed to better advocate for their neighborhood.
“Who better to change disparity in a community than the people who live there?” asked Summers, who recently graduated from the program.
Salazar fought back tears as she talked spoke about RISE (Resilient, Inspired, Strong, Engaged), a nonprofit designed to strengthen communities. Through its knowledge building, organizing and leadership development, citizens receive the tools needed to end educational and other inequities.
“I have lived in Colorado Springs 30 years, am a Southeast community member and didn’t know much about the disparities that exist here. If I don’t know what is going on, the community doesn’t know and we need to change that,” Salazar said.
Through her presentation, Liebert sought to educate guests about health equity and of her work in the Southeast community.
However, it was Liebert’s life story that most resonated with the audience. According to Liebert, her mother, an attorney, and father, a government official, fled North Vietnam to pursue a better life in the U.S. They fled by boat, traveling three weeks from Saigon to Malaysia to Guam to Philadelphia.
Because of her heritage, the New Jersey-born Liebert found it difficult to form relationships in school. “Kids picked on me because I looked and talked differently. I learned a lot of English watching ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’” Liebert said.
Liebert credited University of New Mexico Professor Magdalena Avila for helping shape her into the person she is today. Liebert encouraged members to listen to others, and emphasized that kindness and empathy supersedes everything.
“Be passionate and persistent. Things won’t always happen the way you expect it, but when you love what you do, good things always occur,” Liebert said.
AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for females through advocacy, education, and research. The Colorado Springs branch supports that mission and enables women to share common interests, develop friendships and act on critical social issues.
“The nationwide AAUW has about 175,000 members and the organization continues to grow every year,” said Colorado Springs branch President Kathryn Olson.
President-elect Pam Maier said word-of-mouth is key to the organizations’ success. “We strike up conversations with people, tell them what we’re about and they respond favorably,” Maier said.
To learn more about the AAUW and membership contact Melanie Hudson at 719-205-7639.