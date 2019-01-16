Urban renewal continues to be in high swing in the 1600 block of South Nevada in southwest Colorado Springs. Five restaurants in brand-new buildings were welcomed to the scene in 2018.
Zoës Kitchen
This healthy alternative to fast food opened in January 2018. Made-from-scratch Mediterranean food is prepped and prepared daily, using only the freshest ingredients. There is no microwave and no fryer. According to General Manager Anita McCurdy: “The chefs take pride in the preparation of the food. The hosts and cashiers take pride in giving recognition to our guests, and making sure you feel like you’re eating with family.” The focus is on hospitality, and fresh home-made goodness. The top seller is the Moroccan Citrus Chicken Plate, which is a hearty and flavorful meal. Wine and beer are available to make a visit to Zoës an enhanced lunch or dinner experience.
Chick-fil-A
This classic chicken joint opened its doors in March. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving breakfast specialties, fried-chicken sandwiches, salads, waffle potato fries, and hand-spun milkshakes. For a limited time, tortilla soup is available, in addition to seasonal shakes, such as peppermint and peach. Human Resources Director Rhonda Andersen said the Chick-fil-A motto is “Making a difference for our community, guests, and employees. We’re in the people business and want you to have a remarkable experience while you are here.” The indoor playground is a hit with kids and parents. “It’s making the neighborhood a lot nicer — getting rid of the old motels,” said customer Marian Welsh. “It’s cool to see how far the neighborhood has come.”
Tokyo Joe’s
Two restaurants opened in September, including Tokyo Joe’s, which originated in Denver 23 years ago and now has 50 locations in four states. The restaurant offers Asian-inspired, healthy-minded fare. All the vegetables are freshly prepped daily. Dishes are grilled or steamed with no frying. Sushi rolls and poke bowls are made to order and can be completely customized. “We take allergies very seriously here,” said General Manager Jacob Sanchez. “We’re happy to be in south Colorado Springs and hope to make a positive influence in the neighborhood.” The iced tea bar is quite popular, serving multiple flavors of tea brewed fresh daily.
Five Guys
This burger spot also opened in September. Once again, the emphasis is on the quality of daily fresh food. There are no freezers here. Fifty-pound bags of potatoes are stacked just inside the front door. Between 500-600 pounds of French fries are hand-cut daily using a hand-cranked potato cutter. The limited menu choices include burgers, fries and shakes. A fun atmosphere prevails as staff give a show while taking orders and preparing food. There is a chorus of banter, singing spatulas and the hiss of frying peanut oil. Shift leader Trevor Alexander is enthusiastic about his position. “Everybody wants to work here. I get a lot of calls daily as well as walk-ins seeking employment,” he said.
Smashburger
This second burger joint opened on Halloween. Burgers, fries, shakes, and chicken sandwiches are all made-to-order. Sandwiches can be customized with multiple patties, adding different kinds of cheeses and condiments. Shakes are made with hand-scooped Häagen-Dazs ice cream in a variety of flavors, or you can create your own. The restaurant is located behind Tokyo Joe’s and boasts a lovely outdoor patio with a stunning view of the mountains. General Manager Alex Navarro said that the patio is open whenever the weather allows and well-behaved dogs are welcome to dine al fresco with their owners.