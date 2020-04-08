Lisa Rainsberger understands all too well the frustration that athletes around the globe are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skyway resident, coach and former world-class athlete spent time consoling her daughter, Katie — a 2016 Air Academy High School graduate and a current All-American runner for the University of Washington — over the disappointment of having her track season cut short when the NCAA shut down all spring sports last month.
“It’s like 2020 is the year that never was,” Lisa Rainsberger said. “So much optimism and hope. Now everything is put on hold.”
Forty years ago, Lisa Rainsberger experienced her own “lost year.” An elite swimmer for the University of Michigan, Lisa qualified for the 1980 United States Olympic Trials, but she never got the chance to compete for a spot on the team because the trials never happened. The United States boycotted the 1980 Olympics.
“For me, 1980 was the year that never was,” Lisa said. “This is like ripping off an old band-aid. That was my experience then and now this is Katie’s experience.”
Lisa’s career achievements include winning the 1985 Boston Marathon, but she notes that she is “better known for what she has not done rather than for what she has accomplished.”
In 1984, 1988 & 1992 Lisa finished 4th in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. The top three qualified for the Olympics, making Lisa Olympic Team Alternate.
In 1988, while competing in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, she ran a personal-best time in the 10,000 meters and finished 5th.
In 1993, the day before she was to compete in the Boston Marathon, she was hit by a car and broke her tailbone.
In 1996, she finished a disappointing 19th in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.
Lisa was establishing herself among the world’s elite triathlete’s as the 2000 Olympics approached. She finished 4th at the U.S. Triathlon National Championships. Soon after, she and her husband, Ellis, discovered they were expecting their first child (Katie). After the birth, Lisa officially retired from national competition and launched her coaching career.
This year, she was invited back to the Boston Marathon as an honorary ambassador. She was also planning to compete in the event for the last time. The marathon, scheduled for April 20, was postponed to Sept. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was ready to run this year as a trip down memory lane,” said Lisa, who has also won the famed Chicago Marathon twice. “I trained hard for this race. I will keep training and be ready to run in September.
“This will probably be the last marathon of my life.”
Lisa was the last American woman to win the Boston Marathon until 2018 when Desi Linden ran to victory.
Katie Rainsberger is living at home with her parents and taking online classes while she finishes out this semester. She plans to return to Washington in September for the Huskies’ cross-country season.
Lisa said she plans to train with Katie over the next several months.