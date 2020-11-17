Skate in the Park is back for the season in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.
The only outdoor skating rink in the area — a popular stop for families and downtown shoppers — opened to the public on Friday. It is sponsored by Downtown Colorado Springs in collaboration with City Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, and presented by Academy Bank.
The rink will be open through Jan. 31 for public skate sessions and private events.
Times and special theme events will to be announced. Because of COVID, ticket sales are online only in advance. Tickets are $9 per skater and include skates. Children under 4 are free when accompanied by a paid admission.
Skate in the Park operations will comply with public health protocols to ensure capacity limits are maintained and to provide for extra cleaning and sanitizing between sessions.
Hours and days of operations vary. Private rentals for groups also are available.
Check out downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park and get ready to strap on the skates.