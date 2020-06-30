In early June my husband, Ron, our dog, Gracie and I typically take a road trip to visit family in the Midwest. We celebrate the June birthdays of my daughter and granddaughter in Chicago and visit Ron’s mother in St. Louis and my father in Kansas City. But, what to do this year with the world turned upside down?
For weeks we thoughtfully and carefully considered what the right decision for us would be. Ron’s mother is 97, and my dad is 101 (that’s right — 101!!). Visits with them are precious, and time well spent. We decided to take the plunge, pack up our masks and gloves, and hit the highway.
Going and coming back we had to spend the night in motels. This caused a great deal of concern due to ongoing issues with COVID-19. Once we started camping in a trailer, I became more and more averse to nights anywhere but in our own rig or at home. I always say I know who slept in my bed the night before and how clean my accommodations are!
The motel where we stayed in Omaha, Neb., smelled like the hundreds of carryout meals that had been eaten there, while our Kansas City motel was pristine. We sanitized both places as well as possible, took the comforters off the beds, and used our own pillows and blankets. It really is a leap of faith to trust that where you lay your head meets certain standards.
Our first stop was Winfield, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago. Our daughter’s house is very near the recreational trail system, The Illinois Prairie Path, that runs on former railway beds through the western suburbs into downtown Chicago. We took the opportunity to hike on it every day we were there, enjoying the birdsong, verdant foliage, marshes and lakes. This string of paths is a true gem, and not to be missed if visiting Chicago.
Shops and restaurants are beginning to open up in the Chicago area just like in most other cities. We celebrated the birthdays of our daughter and granddaughter at one of our favorite restaurants in Naperville, Meson Sabika. This popular tapas eatery offers libations and small plates within a historic mansion built in 1847 and in the lovely surrounding gardens. Tables were set widely apart with protocols strictly followed, allowing us to enjoy an outstanding meal and celebration. I was so happy to actually have a sit-down dinner in a restaurant after many months of home-cooked meals or carryout food.
Next we drove south through Illinois to St. Louis, Mo. Sorry Illinois, but you are the most boring state for highway driving! Kansas and Nebraska typically offer scenic views of farms, rolling fields and small-town America. Iowa and Missouri are lush with greenery, forests, rivers and undulating hills. Luckily, Illinois does have historic Springfield, which is absolutely worth a trip to devour a plethora of Lincoln history. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum is an amazing experiential piece of American history. Be sure to tour Lincoln’s Springfield home located on a picturesque village lane. A trip to Lincoln-land isn’t complete without a sobering stop at his ornate tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Not only is Lincoln entombed here, but also are his wife, Mary Todd, and three of his sons. If time permits, I also highly recommend a tour of the Dana Thomas House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1902.
In St. Louis we traveled to the colorful Italian neighborhood, the Hill, for a feast at Charlie Gitto’s restaurant. The Hill, Lafayette Square and Soulard are all wonderful historic districts to explore to get a sense of the aura and excitement of early St. Louis.
On we went to Kansas City, Mo., where I grew up. We made a quick stop in Columbia, Mo., for cheeseburger sliders at White Castle, eating lunch at 10 a.m. Good stuff! Missouri was hot and quite humid as it always is in the summertime. Upon returning to our beloved Colorado, I always appreciate our much more palatable climate.
So was it worth possibly taking chances to visit family? I know that it continues to be a priority to maintain caution and good sense during these challenging times. Connecting with precious family members is a slice of life that I am not willing to give up.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.